Howard County wrestlers are expected to take the top spots on the podium over and over again Saturday at the IHSAA Oak Hill Sectional.
The sectional begins at 8 a.m. and continues through early afternoon. Western, Kokomo, Eastern, Northwestern, Taylor, Tri-Central, Eastbrook, Madison-Grant, Marion, Mississinewa and Oak Hill make up the field.
The sectional seed meeting was Monday and Howard County wrestlers took 11 of the 14 No. 1 seeds. Western leads the way with five. Benton Kanable (106 pounds), unbeaten Tanner Tishner (113), Tye Linser (120), Aiden Raab (126) and unbeaten Mitchell Betz (152) are the Panthers’ top seeds. Kokomo has four with Omarion Clark-Stitts (138), Kymani Howard (160), Jaquan East (182) and Chad Washburn (195). And Eastern has another two top seeds in Brodie Porter (170) and Elijah Buckley (220).
The expectation from the coaches’ meeting is that those wrestlers will take titles. But to turn expectations on paper into the reality of finishing first and holding a posterboard of your weight’s winning bracket at the end of the meet, each wrestler has to navigate their situations and a series of increasingly difficult opponents.
“Really, we’re just trying to isolate what our guys do well and focus on that,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said of preparing for the sectional. “We’re not going to add new stuff today. [Tuesday’s] practice wasn’t about adding something new to our arsenal, [Tuesday’s] practice is about what do we do? What are we good at? This is what we’re working on — taking care of our house, focusing in on what we do. And that’s specific for each individual.”
To be at their best, wrestlers have to be as sharp as possibly physically with their offense and defense, and as sharp as possible between the ears.
“This week is just being mentally prepared,” first-year Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “That’s one of my things that they’ve got to understand. I [toughened] the schedule. We’ve been going hard since the beginning, we peaked at the right time two weeks ago for conference. So heading into this they understand what they can do in a tournament, individual-wise, they have to repeat that.
“We went through each bracket as a team, and then we forgot about it Tuesday and [Wednesday]. When we get out there to wrestle, it doesn’t matter who it is, we’ve got to go out there and do what we do. That’s part of the mental aspect — not worrying about the seed, their record, where they’re from.”
While Howard County dominates the No. 1 seeds, host squad Oak Hill has set the pace on the team front lately and is in position to retain its title. The Golden Eagles have won three sectional titles in a row and have a pair of No. 1 seeds.
“If you go by seeding, Oak Hill’s got us by like six or nine points or something like that, but that’s strictly by the seeding,” Shepherd said. Western is best positioned to dethrone Oak Hill. “It’s a two-horse race. It’ll be a race for first and second, and then it’ll be a race for third and fourth. Kokomo and Eastern have some kids who can come in and do some damage, but I think both coaches would agree they don’t have the depth.”
With another four No. 2 seeds, Western hopes to get a lot of wrestlers in the finals, get somewhere between 11 to all 14 through to the regional round, and make a push for the team title. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the regional.
“We’re always interested in the team title,” Shepherd said. “We talk about this is season two. Season two’s an individual sport, but if we can win some team titles along the way, it’d be nice. I guarantee you by Saturday, every one of my guys will know what their responsibility is for Saturday as far as being able to win a team title. That’s how we’ll kind of approach it.”
Bough hopes the Kats can make an impact on the team race and individual brackets. He’s hoping to get six Kats into championship matches and has an idea of how many he’d like to get to the regional. He’s seen a change in the atmosphere in the room as the postseason begins.
“I think they get that,” Bough said of postseason urgency. “I think from being in the room this week, coming off of an NCC championship that’s run just like a sectional … I think they understand just how capable they are of beating good teams.
“There’s about nine guys in my room right now that all feel they should be making it to Fort Wayne [for the semistate] at least. That’s impressive to me. I’d love to take nine to the semistate. I’d love to take 11 to 14 to regionals.”
The Panthers are focused on the sectional, but also thinking about a former Panther wrestler and assistant coach Braxton Erb, who died 10 days ago. Shepherd hopes the Panthers feel his presence on Saturday.
“He wrestled for me and the two seniors on the team know him because they were not far enough behind to not know him, and the freshmen and sophomores, he was an assistant with our middle school for a couple years,” Shepherd said. “We’ve got sectionals, and extended family, kind of on our minds.”
