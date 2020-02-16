FORT WAYNE — Western High School wrestlers meant business at the 2020 Fort Wayne Semistate.
Eight Panthers represented the program Saturday, Feb. 15 at Memorial Coliseum and four — sophomore Hayden Shepherd (second at 138 pounds), senior Hunter Cottingham (third at 132), junior Anthony Martin (third at 106) and junior Braydon Erb (third at 285) — earned berths in next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals while giving Western its second semistate team title.
The Panthers’ other crown came when they tied Portage for top honors at the 1994 Merrillville Semistate.
Western scored 53 points in the first two rounds and wound up with 72. The rest of the top five featured Bellmont (65), Garrett (60.5), Oak Hill (47), New Haven (43) and Peru (43). The Bengal Tigers scored two tickets to state of their own.
Panthers coach Chad Shepherd did not envision this kind of success at the beginning of the season, but he became a believer as time passed.
“In November, I didn’t know this,” said Shepherd. “We got through December and I knew we had the guys that I though could do this. We put seven through the first round then we get the guys winning in the ‘ticket’ round. I think we picked up a few bonus points along the way.
“It was a group effort for sure.”
Along with state qualifiers Martin, Cottingham, Shepherd and Erb, three other Panthers won opening-round matches before falling in the ticket round — junior Justin Brantley at 113, junior Aidan Belt at 120 and senior Chandler Ciscell at 126.
Hayden Shepherd said it was his ability that helped him into the semistate finals and earn a second state berth (he qualified at 126 in 2019).
“I need to work on getting my offense better and my feet moving,” said Cottingham, who lost 8-7 in Saturday’s championship after trailing 8-0. “I was hesitant. I couldn’t turn him on top.”
Hunter Cottingham became a four-time state qualifier Saturday after going to state as a 126-pounder as a freshman and the previous two years at 132.
“I didn’t finish the way I wanted to,” said Cottingham of his 2020 semistate day. “I made some mental mistakes I think I can fix. That should help me at state.”
What does he do when he’s one on his game?
“Getting to my offense,” said Cottingham. “If I get to my offense, I don’t think too many people can stop me.”
Martin is in his third season as a wrestler and second in the varsity lineup. He used a first-round semistate loss in 2019 to spark his training.
“I just continued wrestling,” said Martin of his return performance. “Early in the year if I got taken down or got scored on, I’d kind of give up. This tournament when I was down I just kept wrestling.”
Erb is heading to the State Finals for the first time.
“It knocked that feeling down a little bit getting third,” said Erb. “I got to my shots really well [Saturday] even though I didn’t finish a couple of them in my semifinals match.”
Led by state qualifiers Brodie Porter (third at 170) and Tytus Morrisett (fourth at 160), Eastern scored 19 points and the Comets placed 15th.
“I thought my scrambling was good [at the beginning of the day],” said Morrisett. “I try to stay focused. I never look past a match until it’s over and you get your hand raised.”
Porter assessed what it took to get out of the semistate.
“I did pretty good on my feet,” said Porter. “I got some takedowns when I needed them. I fought strong the whole six minutes.”
The state meet is Friday and Saturday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. What will Porter focus on for this weekend?
“Work on the things I didn’t do as well [Saturday],” said Porter. “Hopefully I can make it to Saturday night.”
Peru put two seniors in the State Finals as Trey Sturgill took first at 113 pounds, and Zian Constable took third at 182.
Sturgill scored three pins en route to his title. He won his opener with a pin in 3:29, won his ticket-round match 5-0, beat Garrett’s Colton Weimer by pin in 1:58 in the semifinals, then pinned East Noble’s Aidan Sprague in 3:53 in the title match.
Constable scored pins in the first two rounds, fell by pin in the semifinals, then pinned Norwell’s Sam Walker in 2:20 in the third-place match.
Tri-Central senior Ethan Mason qualified for state with a second-place finish at 152. He and Oak Hill’s Aidan Hardcastle continued their back-and-forth postseason tussle. Hardcastle beat Mason in the sectional final, Mason beat the Oak Hill junior for the regional title, and Hardcastle topped Mason 6-5 in Saturday’s semistate final.
