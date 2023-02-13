FORT WAYNE — Kokomo’s Jalen May was again all smiles after winning his second straight weight class championship Saturday in the IHSAA Fort Wayne Semistate wrestling tournament at Memorial Coliseum.
May reigned at 106 pounds for Peru on his way to placing fourth at the State Finals in 2022. He went to the top of the semistate victory podium at 113 for Kokomo on Saturday.
“I think my mental has gotten a lot better,” the Wildkat junior after besting Bluffton’s Levi Jones 12-4 in Saturday’s finals. “After I got fourth at state it opened my eyes and showed me I can compete with all the good kids. I’m at state level.”
Twenty-six area grapplers participated and nine of them placed in the top four and qualified for the State Finals.
Western junior Tanner Tishner will be going back for the third time after he won the semistate crown at 120, topping Delta’s Neal Mosier 7-2 in the finals.
“I just kept my pace up and kept trying to score,” said Tishner, who won a semistate title at 113 and then did not place in Indianapolis last year after coming in seventh at 106 in 2021. “You have to have that experience to be better the next time.”
Western junior Mitchell Betz earned a semistate championship at 152. He sealed it with a 7-0 win against Bellmont’s Gavin Davis.
“I never quit moving,” said Betz. “I just kept doing doing my thing.”
Betz’s “thing” is staying heavy with smart hand fights and finishing his shots.
A year ago, Betz won the 152 semistate title and went on to place sixth at state and that has helped him in this state tournament series.
“I was so much more ready this week,” said Betz.
Panthers coach Chad Shepherd assessed his two semistate champions.
“Last year didn’t work out for [Tishner] like he wanted so he’s got a little fire inside him,” said Shepherd. “[Betz] worked really hard over the summer. He wants to move up [on the state podium].”
Maconaquah senior Logan Farnell scored a technical fall and three pins Saturday, including one against Jimtown’s Conner Watts in the 160 championship bout.
“I wrestled my match from my feet,” said Farnell. “Sometimes I get hesitant and don’t wrestle. [Saturday] I wrestled how I like to wrestle.”
Farnell punched his state ticket for the third time. He placed sixth at 160 in 2022.
Also earning state berths were Kokomo senior Jaquan East (third at 170) and junior Chad Washburn (fourth at 195), Peru freshman Cooper Baldwin (third at 138), Maconaquah junior Brayden Raber (fourth at 113) and Eastern senior Tyler Wright (fourth at 285).
Rochester won the semistate team title with a score of 77 points, two better than runner-up Delta. Western (51.5) was sixth and Kokomo (46) tied for seventh.
The State Finals begin Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and is to be staged in three sessions. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions begins at 1:30 p.m. The first round for weight classes 106-145 starts at 2 p.m. with 152-285 beginning at 5:30.
Friday’s winners advance to Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. The quarterfinals/semifinals session starts at 9 a.m. After the fieldhouse is cleared, doors open at 3:30 with the consolations at 4:30 and finals at 7:30.
