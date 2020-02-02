Western’s Hunter Cottingham, top, works against Oak Hill’s Brody Arthur in the Oak Hill Sectional’s 132-pound final Saturday. Cottingham defeated Arthur for his fourth sectional championship.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Tallan Morrisett celebrates after defeating Oak Hill’s Tyler Miller in the 145-pound final.
WRESTLING: Oak Hill edges Western for title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Hunter Cottingham, top, works against Oak Hill’s Brody Arthur in the Oak Hill Sectional’s 132-pound final Saturday. Cottingham defeated Arthur for his fourth sectional championship.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Tallan Morrisett celebrates after defeating Oak Hill’s Tyler Miller in the 145-pound final.
CONVERSE — Western’s wrestling team came just a few agonizing points of reaching its team goal this weekend. The Panthers piled up points in the lower weights and mounted a challenge to snatch the trophy away, but when the last match was over Saturday, defending champion Oak Hill still held the hardware.
The host school took first place in the 11-team Oak Hill Sectional with a score of 240.5. Western was second at 228. Kokomo was third with a score of 145, Eastern fourth (132), Northwestern sixth (122), Tri-Central eighth (69), and Taylor 11th (6).
“I knew it was going to be close,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
“A situation like this, you need help from some of the other teams and we didn’t get the help I thought we’d get. Oak Hill … they won two overtime matches and had one come from behind, six down, and get a pin. That stuff breaks your back.”
Despite the team disappointment, Western did well individually. The Panthers are advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday’s Peru Regional, including six sectional champions.
Anthony Martin started the Panther parade to the podium with a 27-second pin to win the 106-pound final. Justin Brantley followed at 113 pounds with a 13-1 major decision victory. Aidan Belt then won the 120-pound title with a pin with just 2 seconds left in his match.
Hunter Cottingham scored a pin in 1:04 to win the 132-pound title. Hayden Shepherd scored a 13-4 victory in the 138 final. And Braydon Erb scored a 10-2 major decision for the 285-pound title.
“Our hammers wrestled like they should have [Saturday],” Chad Shepherd said.
The Panther skipper was pleased with those wrestlers, and up and down the lineup with the effort from his squad. In addition to those six champs, Chandler Ciscell took second at 126 pounds, Jaedon Smith (152) and M.J. Norman (182) both took third, and A.J. Swing (170) was fourth.
The top four wrestlers at each weight advance to the regional.
“I thought 10 guys through would have been a good day — 11 through would have been a really good day,” Chad Shepherd said. “We got 10 through, we put seven in the finals. It’s kind of where I thought we’d be — six champions.
“We’ll take 10 guys to Peru next week and see what we can do.”
He said the wrestlers that made the finals are obviously in a good position next week since the champions will draw fourth-placed wrestlers from the Peru Sectional, and Ciscell will face a third-place wrestler. The other Panthers who advanced have steeper hills to climb.
Chad Shepherd noted that Smith has a reasonable shot to win his opener and advance from the regional to the semistate, and was also happy with the other advancing Panthers.
“MJ wrestled his rear end off [Saturday],” Chad Shepherd said of Norman, who beat Oak Hill’s Wyatt Strange for third. “He works his butt off, comes back and beats a kid [Strange] that beat him earlier in the day.
“A.J. Swing, for him to qualify to go to regionals is a big plus.”
Kokomo will advance eight to the regional. Harvey Barr (106) and Kymani Howard (160) both finished second. Myles Lenior (170), Mitchell Wyrick (195), Jakobe Sparger (220), and Sam Baity (285) each took third, and Kacey Coak (113) and Omarion Clark-Stitts (126) were both fourth.
“I tell you one kid that really stood out to me for us was Myles Lenoir,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Myles has been sick all week, wasn’t feeling good [Saturday] and found a way to gut out a third-place finish. I’m really proud of him.
“We didn’t really do what we set out to do here and had some setbacks this week with injuries and illness and all that. Our guys still came out here, got third. We’re taking eight guys on to the regional and almost every one of these guys will be back next year.”
That so many younger Kats are still alive bodes well for Miller’s program. There’s only one senior among Kokomo’s regional qualifiers.
“It’s a positive step, especially considering our 113-pounder is a freshman, just came out and started wrestling last year as an eighth grader, and now he’s moving on to the regionals. Our 126 Omarion Clark-Stitts is a sophomore, took last year off — he’s a sophomore but essentially it’s his freshman year. Our 160-pounder in the finals is a sophomore, so a lot of youth.
“Mitchell Wyrick is our senior and real happy for Mitchell. He set a goal to get to the regional and work to get to the semistate and he’s on track to do that.”
Eastern advances seven wrestlers, including three champions. Tallan Morriset scored a 4-2 victory to win the 145-pound final. Tytus Morrisett scored a 20-5 technical fall to win the 160 final. And Brodie Porter won the 170 final when his opponent was an injury default before the final match.
Also for the Comets, Bradie Porter was third at 132, and Luke Hetzner (138), Ethan Duchateau (120) and Tyler Wright (285) were each fourth.
Northwestern advances five to the regional, led by 182-pound champ Kyle Cardwell, who scored a 6-0 victory in the final. Julion Creason took second at 220 in Saturday’s wildest championship match. Creason scored back points on unbeaten Oak Hill wrestler Fred Durben in the second period and had Durben in a bad spot again in the third before Durben turned the tables and pinned Creason with :47 left.
Northwestern’s Tiquan Howell (113), Marcos Costorena (145) and Bodey Henry (138) were each third.
“Very proud of the effort from all our guys that placed,” NW coach Steve Swinson said. “I am so excited for our guys that qualified and our alternates that get to go next week and have a chance to wrestle for the opportunity to qualify for semistate.”
Tri-Central advances three to the regional. Ethan Mason (152) and Xzavior Philapy (195) were both second, and Corbin Fox (160) was fourth.
