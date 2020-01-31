Western enters Saturday’s 11-team Oak Hill Wrestling Sectional with a meet-best six No. 1 seeds.
Defending champion Oak Hill has the most balanced, complete team.
On paper, the sectional comes down to those two teams and Oak Hill has an edge. But it’s not so black and white as that.
Western coach Chad Shepherd talked with his team about that this week.
“Basically, my message was pretty simple: Win the matches you should win, and maybe pull an upset or two that maybe we think you can win, but maybe on paper you shouldn’t win,” he said. “That’s always the deal with wrestling or any sport — you’re trying to do what people don’t expect. That’s why they play the games, that’s why they wrestle the matches.
“Nobody knows who’s going to win Saturday. A lot of people think they know who’s going to win, but nobody really knows.”
How it all shakes out is what Saturday is for. Here’s how things stack up before the clock starts for the first 106-pound bout at 9 a.m. Saturday. Western has a half-dozen No. 1 seeds: 106-pounder Anthony Martin (30-2); 113-pounder Justin Brantley (21-2); 120-pounder A.J. Belt (20-6); 132-pounder Hunter Cottingham (33-1); 138-pounder Hayden Shepherd (30-4); and 285-pounder Braydon Erb (33-2).
Oak Hill has a pair of No. 1 seeds in Harper Deadman (126 pounds) and Fred Durben (220), both of whom were unbeaten at the time the seeds were fixed and brackets established. Eastern has three No. 1 seeds in Tallan Morrisett (145), Tytus Morrisett (160) and Brodie Porter (170). And Tri-Central’s Ethan Mason is the No. 1 seed at 152. Tytus Morrisett and Mason were both still unbeaten as of the seeding date.
The sectional brings together all five Howard County schools — Western, Eastern, Northwestern, Taylor, and Kokomo — as well as Tri-Central, Mississinewa, Marion, Oak Hill, Eastbrook, and Madison-Grant.
Kokomo has no No. 1 seeds and gives up the 182-pound weight class, but has a strong team top to bottom otherwise and may yet make itself heard.
“I think Kokomo has a pretty solid group. I think they would have to have a really good day to win it, but that’s not necessarily out of the question,” Chad Shepherd said. “I would say they’re in that ‘who else?’ conversation. They’re going to have some solid kids I think they’re still pretty young as a whole, but they’ve wrestled pretty well the last two weeks so maybe they can step in.
“Oak Hill’s probably in the driver’s seat. They got some pretty favorable seeds. We’ve got to have some guys, who maybe weren’t seeded very high or weren’t seeded at all, wrestle above where they were seeded and our No. 1s, we can’t afford to lose any of those guys. Our margin for error is not very high at all. Kokomo would be in that boat too.”
Shepherd said Oak Hill may place in nearly every weight class and could send 10 or 11 wrestlers to the regional. The top four wrestlers at each weight qualify for the following weekend’s Peru Regional.
“Honestly, it’s going to be Western and Oak Hill’s to lose,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “I think we’re going to have a lot to say about who wins there, and like coach Shepherd said, if everything breaks right for us and we have guys wrestle above our seeds, we can put our name in the mix.
“Then you’ve got Eastern that’s got some guys that are absolutely outstanding. They’re going to be winning weight classes. It’s going to be the deepest team that pulls it out. We’ll just see if we can get some guys wrestling above their seeds, but I would have to say Western or Oak Hill.”
Kokomo has an array of No. 2 seeds in Harvey Barr (106), Nathan Conner (120), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126), Kymani Howard (160) and Jakobe Sparger (220). What the Kats don’t have a lot of is experience. The only senior is 195-pounder Mitchell Wyrick.
“They’re excited for sure,” Miller said. “We’ve only got one senior and he knows [the gravity of sectionals]. You’re wrestling for your life, so to speak, in the tournament. Every match could be your last one if you don’t do your job right.
“[Wyrick] is really motivated to see how deep he can go. We’ve got quite a few sophomores and juniors and they’re excited to see how deep in the tourney they can go and see if we can get anybody to breakthrough and get to state this year.”
Northwestern’s top seed is Kyle Cardwell, the No. 2 seed at 182.
Now is the time where team goals still count, but emphasis has to shift to individual survival and individual goals.
“The focus of the team, I think it’s — in most sports this would be a bad situation, this is not one — I think it’s a pretty selfish team right now,” Chad Shepherd said. It wasn’t a complaint. “I think it’s about ‘what do I gotta do for me?’ this time of year. That’s maybe not a bad thing … and part of it could be on me too because I tell them it’s a team sport until the sectionals. I could be wrong, but I think that’s how they’re approaching it. And I don’t necessarily know that it’s a bad thing.
“I think the guys that put in the time and have set goals and understand what’s going on, I think they are focused on what they need to do. And I think for the most part those guys don’t care who they wrestle. And that’s a good thing.”
