When Western’s wrestlers head south today and approach the outskirts of Indianapolis, four sets of eyes will get their first look at their destination.
The city center skyline is visible 10 miles out or more, poking into the sky. Nestled in there, just east of the center, is Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Western juniors Anthony Martin and Braydon Erb will feel the sense of anticipation for the first time as they’re just minutes away from entering the venue to participate in the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals. Sophomore Hayden Shepherd is heading there for the second time. And for senior Hunter Cottingham, this is routine for him.
Western is taking four wrestlers to state, including four-time qualifier Cottingham.
“I’ve been down there so I know what the whole atmosphere and everything is like,” Cottingham said. “The first year, it’s pretty cool because you see all the people and it’s louder than other tournaments. But now, you’ve got to blur it all out and go do your thing.”
The opening round is today. Tonight’s winners move on to Saturday’s full day of competition and are ensured a spot on the podium. Cottingham has dropped his Friday match the previous three years. He didn’t take a medal home, instead what he took from the state finals was a hunger for more.
“I’m looking at it more this year like it’s your last shot,” he said. “I’ve made it down there the last four years and haven’t been able to make it onto the podium so it’s a lot more focus than excitement now. I’m hoping to have that excitement after [tonight] and moving on.”
Cottingham is only the third Panther to make it to state all four years, following Ray Shepherd in 1983-86 and Eric Funkhouser in 1991-94.
“It just doesn’t happen that often,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said of Cottingham’s fourth trip to state. “To go through four seasons and not have an injury or an illness or something like that derail you is one, very fortunate, and two, to be good enough to be able to do it is an impressive achievement. I didn’t do it. You’ve got to be focused, [have] a little bit of skill, a little bit of luck, a whole lot of determination.”
Cottingham’s approach as a senior is slightly different than previous years.
“For me, I’ve been focusing more on myself whereas the past years I’ve focused more on preparing for my competition,” he said. “I’m still preparing for them, but I need to worry about myself more than anything.
“This week has mainly been getting my offense — work on that, work on staying in good position mainly.”
Hayden Shepherd felt the excitement of his first trip to state last year. He also dropped his opening match Friday. The experience helped him as he prepared this week.
“Last year I was nervous and I was just happy to be going really,” Hayden Shepherd said. “This week I’m more trying to get my mind right mentally and come out and wrestle my best match [tonight] and try to win.
“I’m concentrating on my defense on my feet and taking more than one shot before I actually get in deep and finish. [State-level opponents] attack. They don’t back up, they don’t stall, they’re always pushing forward and they don’t stop for the whole six minutes, so I’m going to have to get my offense and score my points.”
The expectations are higher for Hayden Shepherd this season.
“I think last year the goal was to get there, this year the goal is to get on the podium,” Chad Shepherd said. “I tell everybody every week when the tournament starts the object is to advance and move on. Win pretty, win ugly, it doesn’t matter, just win. That’s the attitude he’s going to have.”
Erb is finally at the state’s final meet a season after a promising sophomore year was cut short due to injury.
“I think if Erb wouldn’t have got derailed last year he would have made it down last year,” Chad Shepherd said. “He wrestled all summer and put time in the weight room and does all the things that the good wrestlers do. These four guys have earned this right by what they’ve done, not necessarily in November through February, but March through August.
“Braydon’s wrestled all over the country this year. He’s put time in. He’s a worker. The four boys wrestling [tonight] all have one thing in common, they’re not afraid to go in and work.”
Western has been particularly strong all season in the lower weights of the lineup. But Erb hasn’t had the luxury of having practice time against guys at his level. Western has had to carve a path to help him get to state.
“He doesn’t have another state-caliber guy pushing him every day and that makes it tough, but we work him the best we can and I think we’ve found some things to do,” Chad Shepherd said. “His brother [Braxton] is an assistant coach in our middle school. He’s a big kid, he comes in and rolls around with him once in a while and a couple of our assistant coaches work with him on technique. It’s kind of tough to replicate 300 pounds but I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”
Martin has made huge strides in a short time wrestling. He picked up the sport as a freshman.
“I think he’s a good athlete, that’s one thing,” Chad Shepherd said. “Physically he’s pretty mature for the weight class and he’s a good athlete, he’s really strong and to be honest the last two years, the kid’s worked his butt off. I think he hates losing. And I think he likes the sport and he works really hard at it.
“We went to a tournament in July in Michigan and he wrestled seven matches, and he went 0-7 and he was just beside himself. We talked on the way home. [I said], ‘They’re not giving trophies out in July. We’re wrestling for February’ He’s put in the work and it’s paid off.”
Cottingham has seen the program elevate each year after his freshman season.
“Oh yeah, it’s been awesome. My freshman year I was the only one to make it [to state] and my sophomore year it was me and Dylan Goudy,” he said. As a junior, he, Goudy and Hayden Shepherd each made it, and now there’s four. “It’s pretty cool to be able to take that many guys.
“Right now I feel like all of our little guys, they keep pushing each other, nobody wants to lose. That makes each one of them better. They keep fighting for spots. We’ve got some good guys that didn’t have a spot this year just because of the level of competition there.”
A lot of the Panthers have hit the road together in the offseason, and it’s led to today’s trip to Indy.
“We travel together to all these tournaments out of state, all these top-level events and it’s exciting to be able to go to the state finals with the same group of guys that push each other year round,” Hayden Shepherd said.
“Hopefully, it gets all the other guys who didn’t qualify [to improve this offseason] so that they come down next year. Hopefully they see our success and they want to copy it.”
