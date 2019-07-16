FARGO, N.D. — Eastern athlete Brodie Porter competed over the weekend with Team Indiana in the U.S. Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior National Championships at the Fargodome on the campus of North Dakota State.
Porter competed in the 16-U freestyle at Fargo after excelling in a pair of state meets. He was the 160-pound champion in the folkstyle state meet and he was third at 160 in the freestyle state meet.
The Fargo Nationals brought together 1,700 wrestlers from 47 states for freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions. Porter was one of only 12 from Indiana to advance to the second day of freestyle competition. He started with 67 kids in his bracket and made it to the top 24 before being eliminated.
As a freshman for Eastern, Porter posted a 36-3 record.
