Eastern’s Brodie Porter ended his high school wrestling career under the lights at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and led a contingent of four KT-area wrestlers who medaled Saturday in the final day of the IHSAA State Finals.
Porter took second at 170 pounds. Peru sophomore Jalen May took fourth at 106 pounds, Western sophomore Mitchell Betz was sixth at 152 and Maconaquah junior Logan Farnell sixth at 160. It was the first medal at state for each of the four.
This weekend was Porter’s third trip to state but the first time he’d made it through Friday’s opening round, and the Comet senior battled all the way to the championship match. Porter opened Saturday’s action with a 5-2 victory over Indianapolis Cathedral’s J.J. Braun, then beat Evansville Memorial’s Aiden Farmer 8-3 in the semifinals.
“I felt great about my run,” Porter said. “I thought I’d wrestled great all day and had controlled all my matches so far. It was an amazing feeling when I realized I’d be wrestling in the state finals.”
Under the lights in the final, Porter faced unbeaten Evansville Mater Dei senior Brody Baumann, the 160-pound champion the season before. Baumann blunted all Porter’s attacks in the final and the Mater Dei wrestler emerged with a 14-2 victory for the title.
“Of course I’d rather close my career with a state championship, but I can’t be disappointed,” Porter said. “I straight out got beat and he deserved the championship title. I had a great season and became a better wrestler and person from it.”
Porter closed his senior campaign with a 44-2 record, finishing 3-1 in the two-day state finals.
“He put together a really great weekend of wrestling,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “I thought start to finish he did a really good job, up until the finals, of getting to his offense and forcing the matches to be wrestled his way. We struggled a little bit in the finals getting that to happen. I thought the Mater Dei kid did a good job of forcing us to wrestle his kind of match and that’s what got us.”
Prior to that, no opponent had scored on offense against Porter in Indianapolis.
“He didn’t get taken down at semistate or state finals,” Pence said. “He didn’t give up a takedown until his final match. That was something that he held his head high about. The points that were scored on him he allowed to happen with escapes or cutting people.”
Pence said Porter had been focused on getting to the championship match since elementary school.
“I think he was elated to be there,” Pence said. “To wrestle under the lights, that was a big goal of his since I’ve known him. Since third grade, that was something he wanted to do. After the match it was bittersweet. It hit him that his high school career was over. He was excited about finishing second but disappointed that it was over.”
Porter finished his career with a 165-10 record.
“And that speaks for itself,” Pence said. “He’s just been a hammer from the day he walked in the room. He’s just handled business. He’s a great kid. Great attitude. We’re going to miss him in the room. We’re going to miss his leadership on and off the mat. He’s somebody that’s been a staple in our program for a long time.”
Peru’s May won his quarterfinal over Avon’s Luke Rioux with a pin at 5:03, then dropped the semifinal 4-1 to Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas. Southport’s Nathan Smith topped May 8-2 in the third-place match. May closed his season 37-5 and made his first trip to state
Western’s Betz was pinned by Warren Central’s Tyler Jones in the quarterfinal. In the consolation round, Betz beat Zionsville’s Anthony Rinehart 2-1. Then in the fifth-place match, Brownsburg’s Nick Cicciarelli topped Betz 7-5 in overtime. Betz finished his season 45-2 and made his first appearance at state.
Making his second trip to state, Maconaquah junior Farnell dropped a 3-1 decision to Columbus East’s Kade Law in the quarterfinal. Farnell scored a 9-1 victory over NorthWood’s Kaden Lone in the consolation round, then dropped a 3-2 decision to Bellmont’s Duke Myers in the fifth-place match. Farnell ended his season 46-3.
