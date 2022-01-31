Western junior Aiden Raab reacts after winning the Oak Hill Sectional’s 126-pound weight class Saturday. Raab pinned Oak Hill’s Dvon Adkins in 34 seconds in the final.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Brodie Porter, left, works against Western’s Hayden Shepherd in the Oak Hill Sectional’s 170-pound final. Porter prevailed in a 4-2 decision.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
STRONG SHOWINGS
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: 11 county wrestlers win titles at Oak Hill Sectional
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Thirty Tribune-area wrestlers advanced from the IHSAA Oak Hill Sectional on Saturday afternoon, including 11 weight class champions.
That contingent advances to this coming Saturday’s Maconaquah Regional, where the advancing wrestlers from the Peru and Oak Hill sectionals will clash for passage to the following week’s Fort Wayne Semistate.
The top four wrestlers at each weight advanced to the regional.
PHOTOS: Sectional wrestling
Western led the way locally with a dozen wrestlers advancing and five champions. The Panthers took the first four weight classes, each with an opening-round pin. Benton Kanable won the 106-pound title, unbeaten Tanner Tishner (30-0) won at 113, Tye Linser won at 120 and Aiden Raab won at 126. Unbeaten Mitchell Betz (36-0) finished Western’s champs with a 15-4 major decision for the 152-pound title.
Also for the Panthers, Robert Dinn (138), Deaglan Pleak (160), Hayden Shepherd (170) and M.J. Norman (195) were second, Brayden Shoaff (182) and Cole Armstrong (285) were each third, and Wade Ryan (220) was fourth.
“I thought almost all of our guys wrestled at a pretty high level all day,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We got 12 guys out and we had nine in the finals. That’s pretty good.”
The Panthers’ first four champs made short work of the finals. Total mat time between the four: 5:16.
“All four of our little guys looked very solid,” Chad Shepherd said. “To come out and you have four first-period pints in the finals … they were all dominating matches and that was pretty good for us.”
Western took second in the team race behind Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles won their fourth title in a row with 257 points, Western finished with 251, Kokomo was third at 195, Eastern fourth at 150.5, Tri-Central tied for seventh with 58, Northwestern was 10th at 34, and Taylor 11th with 10.
“We got 12 guys through, which I thought was really, really good. We came up just a few points short of winning the team competition,” Chad Shepherd said. “Overall, it was a pretty good day.”
The Wildkats are advancing nine to the regional including four champions. Omarion-Clark Stitts won the 138-pound final 4-3. Kymani Howard won the 160 final 6-4, Jaquan East won at 182 with a 14-5 major decision and Chad Washburn won the 195 final 9-6.
“My four champions — I thought two of them wrestled really good to stay in control of matches, one a little sloppy but we got it, and the other one [East] was lights out. He really wants it,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said.
Also for the Kats, Nathan Conner (145) was second, Javin Roberts (106), Blayke Acord (126) and Kyan Gamble (152) were third and Rylan Early (113) was fourth.
Bough liked getting nine through to Maconaquah, five into the finals, and was especially happy with how the Kats approached each match. Results of the tournament are uploaded to trackwrestling.com and the site offers a variety of information breakdowns. One stood out to Bough.
“If you look at trackwrestling, everybody always looks at fastest pins or tech falls, that kind of thing, but there’s another criteria, it states largest seed place difference,” Bough said. “We led the way with a spread of [positive] six. … So that just says where we’re seeded to where we finished, we’re doing the right thing. We’re going out there and wrestling each match and not worrying about where we’re seeded or who the next guy is.”
Eastern is taking seven to the regional round with a pair of champions. Tyler Wright scored an upset to win the 285 title and scored three pins en route to the top of the podium. And Brodie Porter won the 170-pound title 4-2 over Western’s Hayden Shepherd in a clash of wrestlers who went to state last season.
Also for the Comets, Bradie Porter (152) and Elijah Buckley (220) were each second, Eli Bowyer (120) was third and Josh Fike (182) and Reid Keisling (195) were fourth.
Northwestern’s Isaac Bumgardner was second at 113 pounds, and Tri-Central’s Trevor Philaphy was fourth at 160.
PERU SECTIONAL
Maconaquah advanced a dozen wrestlers and took second in the 10-team sectional with a score of 223.5. Rochester was first with 352.5. Peru advanced 10 wrestlers and was third (182.5), and Cass advanced seven wrestlers and took fifth (112).
Maconaquah’s Logan Farnell won the title at 160 pounds. Brayden Raber (106), Drake Guyer (132), Wyatt Prince (138), Ty Galvin (145), and Mason Taylor (195) were each second. Tyler Stapleton (120), Ethan Farnell (152), Austin Ringeisen (182), and Gavin Nethercutt (220) were third. And Alex Ousley (126) and John Casey Pebley (285) were fourth.
Three Peru wrestlers won championships. Jalen May took the title at 106, Cooper Baldwin won at 138, and Cameron Baber was first at 145. Trevi Hillman-Conley (285) was second. Conner Shaffer (113) and Chase Seifert (170) were third. And Brayden Gibson (120), Cody Legg (132), Keyton Ousley (195), and Cameron McKinney (220) were each fourth
Lewis Cass’ Kaine Fowler (113) and Adam Bandelier (170) each took second. Jensen Burrous (138) and Javonie Cervantes (145) were third. And John Miller (106), Rowdy Frey (152), and Edward Prince (182) were fourth.
LAF. JEFF SECTIONAL
Carroll advanced four wrestlers to the Logansport Regional.
Jackson Ayres led the Cougars with a second-place finish at 138 pounds. Hunter Simpson was third at 145. Waylyn Judy was fourth at 120 and Reed Humphreys was fourth at 182.
