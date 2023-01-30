...ICY SURFACES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across central
Indiana beginning late this evening and continuing through early
Monday. Despite precipitation amounts under a tenth of an
inch...areas of freezing drizzle will mix with light freezing rain
and snow to create icy spots on area roadways...bridges and
overpasses late tonight and Monday morning as temperatures fall
back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central
Indiana.
This will impact the Monday morning commute. Motorists should use
caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations late
tonight and Monday morning.
Western 160-pounder Deaglan Pleak holds the trophy after the Panthers won the IHSAA Oak Hill Sectional on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Pleak and five other Panthers won their weight classes to lead the charge to the team championship.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Western dethrones Oak Hill for sectional title
Tribune sports staff
Western’s wrestling team scored six champions, saw 10 individuals advance and surged to the Oak Hill Sectional title Saturday, breaking a four-year reign by the host school.
With strong performances in the final round, Western won the 11-team sectional with a score of 235. Oak Hill was second at 198 points, Kokomo was third with 149.5, Eastern was sixth with 93, Tri-Central was eighth with 85.5, and Taylor 11th with 19.
The sectional title is Western’s 21st all-time and first since 2018.
Western 160-pounder Deaglan Pleak holds the trophy after the Panthers won the IHSAA Oak Hill Sectional on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Pleak and five other Panthers won their weight classes to lead the charge to the team championship.
Western's Robert Dinn won against Oak Hill's Tyson Kendall in the 138 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Benton Kanable won against Madison Grant's Gavin Colburn in the 106 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Benton Kanable won against Madison Grant's Gavin Colburn in the 106 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jalen Mary won against Madison Grant's Tripp Haisley in the 113 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jalen Mary won against Madison Grant's Tripp Haisley in the 113 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jalen Mary won against Madison Grant's Tripp Haisley in the 113 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Tanner Tishner won against Tri-Central's Jaiton Archer in the 120 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Tanner Tishner won against Tri-Central's Jaiton Archer in the 120 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liam Bumgardner won against Eastbrook's Keagan Hallis in the 126 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liam Bumgardner won against Eastbrook's Keagan Hallis in the 126 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liam Bumgardner won against Eastbrook's Keagan Hallis in the 126 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Wyatt Hoppes won against Madison Grant's Nathan Knopp in the 132 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Wyatt Hoppes won against Madison Grant's Nathan Knopp in the 132 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Wyatt Hoppes won against Madison Grant's Nathan Knopp in the 132 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn won against Oak Hill's Tyson Kendall in the 138 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn won against Oak Hill's Tyson Kendall in the 138 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn won against Oak Hill's Tyson Kendall in the 138 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Robert Dinn won against Oak Hill's Tyson Kendall in the 138 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Jansen Slate won against Kokomo's Kyan Gamble in the 145 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Jansen Slate won against Kokomo's Kyan Gamble in the 145 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Jansen Slate won against Kokomo's Kyan Gamble in the 145 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Betz won against Oak Hill's Austin Lawrence in the 152 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Betz won against Oak Hill's Austin Lawrence in the 152 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Betz won against Oak Hill's Austin Lawrence in the 152 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak won against Oak Hill's Will Warnock in the 160 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak won against Oak Hill's Will Warnock in the 160 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak won against Oak Hill's Will Warnock in the 160 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jaquan East won against Oak Hill's Evan Miller in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jaquan East won against Oak Hill's Evan Miller in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jaquan East won against Oak Hill's Evan Miller in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Jaquan East won against Oak Hill's Evan Miller in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn won against Western's MJ Norman in the 195 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn won against Western's MJ Norman in the 195 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn won against Western's MJ Norman in the 195 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Tyler Wright won against Oak Hill's Wyatt Strange in the 220 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Tyler Wright won against Oak Hill's Wyatt Strange in the 220 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Tyler Wright won against Oak Hill's Wyatt Strange in the 220 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Tyler Wright won against Oak Hill's Wyatt Strange in the 220 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Championship on Jan. 28, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“I think the kids just had fun,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “They were pretty relaxed. They wanted to win that. They knew we hadn’t won a sectional in a while. We’ve won some big events, but we hadn’t won a sectional in a while.”
The Panthers were 6-1 in championship matches. The parade of Panthers atop the podium started quickly with 106-pounder Benton Kanable, who pinned all three of his opponents on the way to the title. Tanner Tishner pinned all three of his opponents as he took first at 120. Liam Bumgardner scored an upset championship at 126 pounds. He pinned the weight’s No. 1 seed in the semifinal then scored another pin in the title match.
“Liam Bumgardner coming from a 5 seed and winning the tournament was pretty good,” Shepherd said. “Overall, everybody did a nice job of taking care of their business and that’s kind of what we preach to them.”
Robert Dinn scored Western’s next championship, scoring pins in his two matches to take the title at 138. Mitchell Betz pinned his two opponents en route to the title at 152. And Deaglan Pleak finished Western’s run of titles with a 6-3 win in the 160 final. He had pins in his first two matches.
The top four wrestlers at the sectional advanced to this coming Saturday’s Peru Regional.
Also advancing for Western were M.J. Norman (second at 195), Tye Linser (third, 132), Brody Burns (third, 182) and Keegan Tedder (fourth, 113). Western wrestlers were 2-1 in third-place matches and 1-2 in fifth-place matches, giving Western an overall record of 9-4 in the final round.
“It was definitely important. You always want to finish strong,” Shepherd said of Western’s performance in the finals round. “But I think if you look back, I think in that first round, I think we lost maybe two matches in the first round, and we had 11 out of 12 were pins, or 10 out of 12, so we started strong. And we finished really strong. When you have seven in the finals and you win six of the seven, that’s a good day.”
Kokomo scored three champions and advanced seven to the regional. Jalen May scored an 18-4 major decision in the 113 title match to move to the regional with a 36-0 record. He had a pin in his only other match. Jaquan East scored two pins to reach the 170 final, then won the title a 13-4 major decision. And Chad Washburn won the 195 final 6-2 after scoring pins in his first two matches.
Also taking spots in the regional for the Wildkats are Kyan Gamble (second, 145), X’Avion Ford (fourth, 120), Gabe Newland (fourth, 132) and David Conner (fourth, 152).
Eastern’s Wyatt Hoppes entered as the No. 2 seed at 132 but claimed the title with a 7-0 victory in the title round. He had a pin in his first match. Fellow Comet Tyler Wright marched to the heavyweight title with a pin in the opening round, a 13-2 major decision in the semis, and a 4-1 decision in the final.
Eli Boyer also advanced for the Comets (third, 126).
Northwestern’s Jansen Slate took the long route to an unexpected title at 145, winning all three matches by decision. He upset the No. 1 seed at 145 with a 4-1 decision in the semifinals and then won the title match 3-1. Also advancing for the Purple Tigers was Isaac Bumgardner (third, 113).
Tri-Central advanced four wrestlers: Jaiton Archer (second, 120); Patrick Kinney (third, 285); Jimmy Rincon (fourth, 182); and Landon Hale (fourth, 220).
Taylor’s Alex Lindley advanced, taking fourth at 285.
PERU SECTIONAL
Maconaquah scored three champions and finished second at Peru. Rochester ran away with the title with a score of 272, Maconaquah was second at 193, Peru was fourth at 170, and Cass sixth at 88.
The Braves’ Wyatt Price won the 145-pound title, Ethan Farnell won at 170 and Austin Ringeisen won at 182. Price upset the top seed in the final with a 5-1 victory. Brayden Raber (113), Alex Ousley (126) and Logan Farnell (160) were each second. Camron Montgomery (285) was third, and Connor Eldridge (106) and Ty Galvan (138) were each fourth.
Peru’s Cooper Baldwin (138) and Trevi Hillman-Conley (285) each won titles for the Bengal Tigers. Hillman-Conley took down the top seed in the championship match with a 3-1 victory. Brayden Gibson (120), Cody Legg (145), Alex Smithers (182), and Keyton Ousley (220) were each third. Kwynn Boggs (113) was fourth.
Cass’ Isaiah Nunze (132) and Jensen Burrous (138) were each second. Nicholas Park (160) and Lane Collins were each fourth.
Advancing wrestlers head to the Peru Regional.
ELWOOD SECTIONAL
Tipton advanced four wrestlers from the sectional. Eli Carver (132) was second, Daniel Hagerty (132) and William Wolford (170) were each third and Tyler Carver (126) was fourth. They’ll compete in Saturday’s Pendleton Heights Regional.
Hamilton Heights won the sectional with a score of 255. Tipton was eighth with 77.
JEFF SECTIONAL
Carroll advanced two wrestlers from the Lafayette Jeff Sectional. Waylyn Judy was third at 145 and Hayden Lawhead was fourth at 126. They move on to Saturday’s Logansport Regional.
Harrison won the sectional with a score of 248. Carroll was ninth with 39.
