INDIANAPOLIS — Peru senior Trey Sturgill, Western senior Hunter Cottingham and Western junior Braydon Erb posted victories in Friday's opening round of the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals to advance to Saturday morning's quarterfinal round.
Sturgill defeated Chesterton senior Doug Waters 8-5 in the 113-pound weight class. Cottingham beat Penn senior Vince Sparrow 6-4 in the 132 class. And Erb topped Highland senior Samuel Perez 5-2 in the heavyweight class.
Friday's winners advance to Saturday's full day of action at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and all Friday's winners are guaranteed a medal and a spot on the podium. The finals are at 7:30 p.m.
In the quarterfinals, it's Sturgill (41-3, ranked No. 7 in the state) vs. Avon freshman Cheaney Schoeff (35-4, No. 3); Cottingham (43-2, No. 3) vs. Center Grove sophomore Hayden Watson (43-1, No. 6); and Erb (43-3, No. 8) vs. Hamilton Southeastern senior Andrew Irick (35-1, No. 2).
The six other KT-area wrestlers at state dropped their opening-round matches.
Western junior Anthony Martin (106 pounds) lost to Carmel senior Suhas Chundi with the No. 3-ranked Chundi scoring a pin at 3:24. Western sophomore Hayden Shepherd (138) lost to Evansville Mater Dei junior Blake Boaman with the No. 1-ranked Boaman prevailing in a 16-2 major decision. Martin closed the season 39-4 and Shepherd closed 39-6.
Eastern senior Tytus Morrisett (160) lost to No. 7-ranked Noah Hollendonner of Crown Point by pin at 4:25. Eastern sophomore Brodie Porter (170) dropped a 6-5 decision to No. 8-ranked Bradley Harrington of North Central.
Morrisett and Porter both ended the season with 41-3 records.
Tri-Central senior Ethan Mason (152) lost to No. 2-ranked Jonathan Kervin of Floyd Central by a tech fall at 5:32. And Peru senior Zian Constable (182) lost to No. 12-ranked Hayden Filipovich of Indianapolis Lutheran by pin at 1:55. Mason's final record is 37-3 and Constable's is 38-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.