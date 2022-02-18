Western sophomore Tanner Tishner is heading to the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals unbeaten.
So is sophomore teammate Mitchell Betz.
You don’t make to the state meet with an unblemished record without a lot of positives getting you there. There’s a whole list of things you have to do right and be good at, and at the top is one Tishner learned last year.
Tishner took eighth as a freshman in the 106-pound weight class at state last season. He won his opening match Friday, then lost three matches Saturday.
He said that taught him “basically to stay focused.”
“Last year, I had a problem with that and this year I’m definitely changing it,” Tishner said. “I’m going to be way more focused and way more into every single match.
“Saturday morning, a split second [I] wasn’t ready and that’s how you get stuck on Saturday morning, and the day just went on from there. I kind of got in my head and didn’t feel great about myself and didn’t finish well. I was definitely disappointed about that, but I’m definitely going to change that this year.”
Tishner and Betz line up in the state meet today. Tishner is a veteran of the event and Betz is making it for the first time. They spent all season winning matches, and each had an up-close look at what his classmate is doing right along the way.
“He keeps everything in front of him,” Betz said of Tishner. “He’s real aggressive, he’s smart.”
Tishner has watched Betz get sharper over the season as he’s anticipated the demands of tougher and tougher opponents.
“He’s developing every week and getting better and better, but most of it is he’s working hard every single day,” Tishner said of Betz. “He’s continually bettering himself. He’s definitely changed his style over the past month.”
Betz is taking a 43-0 record into competition at 152 pounds at state. Upper weights like Betz kick off today’s opening round at state at 11 a.m. Tishner is taking a 37-0 record in to his 113-pound opening match. Tishner and the other lower weights are in the second session at 7 p.m. tonight. Today’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of wrestling where they will crown a champion and hash out the other spots on the podium.
Tishner took a lot from his experience at state last season.
“What I learned at state last year was to stay in better position, basically wrestle my match and not let other people change me,” he said.
“It’s different because kids are better. They’re more competitive. You can get away with a lot of stuff at sectionals that you can’t at state Friday night or Saturday morning. The competition and high-level guys are so much better.”
With a year at state under his belt, Tishner feels better prepared this season.
“It definitely feels different,” he said. “Last year was more about getting my weight down and getting ready. This year, it’s about the mindset, making sure I’m ready for every match, make sure I don’t make any mistakes and win that first match and the next match and as many as I have.”
When Tishner went to state last year, the veterans on the team helped him get as ready as possible for his first state meet. Now he and state veteran Hayden Shepherd fill that role for Betz.
“It’s an experience. There’s a lot of people there — it’s scary,” Tishner said. “The first time is definitely weird to say the least. He just needs to keep his composure and get his mindset right and he’ll do just fine. He could end up having a pretty good weekend.
“It’s definitely going to help him just us talking to him about it, helping get rid of the butterflies. That’s what they did for me last year is get rid of the butterflies and make sure you’re ready when you step on the mat.”
Betz said talking with teammates about the level of state wrestlers has “absolutely” helped this week.
“With practice, they’ve been giving me different things to watch out for, people might do more crazy moves,” he said.
Betz has taken a big leap this season. He was second at he sectional last year and didn’t make it out of the regionals.
“In my decision-making, I’ve definitely improved,” Betz said. “I’m way better on my feet, I’ve got better defense on my feet. It was really all about my decision-making. How to defend, and referee’s position, and I’d go to my hip and that’d end in me getting beat most of the time. My re-attack off defense is way better.”
Over the season he could sense he was improving.
“Towards the end of the regular season, I started capitalizing on wins more and everything was fitting together more, got more confident,” Betz said.
The week feels short to Betz. It’s an exciting time as he prepares to face Tell City junior Tyce DuPont (24-7), the fourth-place finisher from the Evansville Semistate. Betz and Tishner both won titles at the Fort Wayne Semistate last Saturday. First-place wrestlers draw fourth-place wrestlers from other semistates to start off at state. Neither Betz or Tishner has faced his opening opponent before.
Betz said his goal is to “obviously, make it past [today]. I want to win, just win. At least place fourth.”
Tishner is facing Center Grove freshman Eddie Goss (31-12), the fourth-place finisher at the Evansville Semistate. He’s learned what he can by watching film, and emphasized that he can’t let an opponent make him change his style.
“I think my goal is the same as everybody’s — to win a state championship,” Tishner said. “I’m going to wrestle hard and do my best, and get what I get. But I’m really shooting for that title.”
