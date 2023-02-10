As soon as wrestlers enter the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, they know they’re in for something different.
“There’s check-ins, which is unlike sectionals and regionals,” Eastern heavyweight Tyler Wright said. “You have to check in beforehand to get passes and badges. It’s a lot more official.”
Then they hit the floor and start to take it in.
Kokomo 195-pounder Chad Washburn said the first thing he notices is “all the seats.” Fans start filling in and filling sections of the lower bowl, and the size of the venue hits you.
“Just looking around at all that open space, even looking under the mats they’ve got on the floor, over the ice,” Washburn said. The Coliseum hosts hockey, basketball and concerts. “It’s all mesmerizing. It really gets to you, that level of the state tournament.”
More than 10,000 seats are angled toward the arena floor.
“It was surreal being down there, unlike any other stadium I’ve been in,” Wright said. “I’ve been in massive gyms, but with the seating capacity of the Coliseum, it’s unlike anything else. There’s eyes on you from every angle.
Wright talked about how the gravity of the event and the venue weighed on his mind.
“When you’re warming up after weigh-ins and you can look around, you see so many other high-caliber wrestlers with you on the mat, and it’s four mats filled with some of the greatest wrestlers in the state,” Wright said. “You see that and it’s a bit daunting. It kind of clicks when you get there and you look around and see all those seats, and the high ceiling. You feel very small down on the court.”
Washburn is making his third trip to the Fort Wayne Semistate on Saturday, and Wright is making his second trip. They’re two of a contingent of 26 KT-area wrestlers who advanced via the Peru Regional last week. The semistate begins at 8 a.m.
The semistate is a pressure cooker. Everyone must win two rounds to advance to the state meet. In the opening rounds, regional champions face fourth-place wrestlers from other regionals, with runners-up facing third-place wrestlers. Washburn, a junior who took second at the Peru Regional, has been on both sides of the emotional spectrum in Fort Wayne. As a freshman, he qualified for state. As a sophomore, he lost in the second round with a trip to state on the line.
“It was crazy my freshman year getting out at semistate,” Washburn said. “It was just raining down emotions — happiness, joy. I was just really happy to be moving on. Last year it was very heartbreaking. I was winning, so that makes it even worse. Just got stuck and it was heartbreaking.”
That loss lingers.
“I think about it every day,” Washburn said.
He considers the experience a positive, because “it really makes me strive towards getting myself to that next level.”
Wright lost an opening-round match last year.
“Last year, after losing in the first round, I cemented that feeling in my head and I’ve been excited to go back for the last year,” Wright said. “I’ve really been looking forward to it in the last week, pushing myself in the practice room to get farther this year. I’ve just been trying to get back.”
He won sectional and regional titles. As a regional champion, he’s in the best position to advance this weekend.
“It’s been very important to me,” Wright said of taking first each weekend, “because I’ve got to see what placing second can do for you as a draw. At regionals, the sectional runner-up from our sectional was upset in the first round, which would have been the position I was in. And the runner-up from our regional is placed with a very high-caliber wrestler on the other side of the [semistate] bracket. So for me to get a 1 seed has helped me out a lot with my brackets and helped me give myself an edge and place myself in a more comfortable spot to advance.”
Not that any of the opponents want to let you get comfortable. Washburn has wrestled six matches at the semistate level — four as a freshman and two last year.
“The guys are tough either way, whoever you have, if you have a 4, a 3, a 2 or a 1,” Washburn said. “Either way, you’re going to face some good competition. They’ve made their way there so they’ve got to be.
“You can tell starting at the regional finals how much the competition has gone up.”
By that point, matches get more serious, the stress level rises. That’s what he would impress upon any first-time participant on Saturday at Fort Wayne.
“I would just say that it’s tough,” Washburn said. “You’re going to get older guys, you’re going to get bigger, more muscular guys. You’re going to get guys out there that are fighting for survival really.”
Wright feels that all the more because as a senior with a 35-2 record, this is his last chance to make waves.
“It’s a huge motivator,” Wright said. “It’s driving me to give everything I can every go at practice and on the mat. The thought that every match can be my last go on the mat ever, it’s a sad thought and really makes me want to push past and keep wrestling. The idea of not getting to wrestle again really intimidates me because it’s my favorite life experience and I don’t want it to end.”
Washburn is taking a 44-3 record into the semistate. He has a lot of experience at that level and knows what he wants to focus on this week and when he hits the mat.
“I’ve just got to listen to my coaches, what they’re telling me to do throughout the week, and I have to put that into my wrestling on Saturday morning,” Washburn said. “I’ve got to stick to the game plan.”
The tournament trail is bittersweet for three-sport athlete Wright. Wrestling is his favorite sport. He likes the camaraderie on the team, the close-knit bonds of a small group of friends who cheer for each other, so when one Comet is eliminated, it’s difficult. He’s the last Comet standing.
He said any first-time semistate wrestler should understand how important it is to make “a space for yourself on the mat during warmups.”
“There’s a lot of guys down there and there’s only four mats, so it’s important to go make yourself a space and get warm as if there’s no one else there, because your warmup is very important to your match,” Wright said. “It dictates how ready you are to wrestle. Getting a good warmup can give you an edge in a match, so getting a space for yourself on a mat and getting prepared to wrestle is huge.”
