Western’s wrestling team won the Class 2A title in the IHSWCA State Duals last year in the most nerve-rattling way possible.
With less than five seconds remaining in overtime of the final match of the championship dual, Dylan Goudy scored a takedown to claim the 138-pound match and secure the title for the Panthers.
The Panthers return to the scene of that state title run on Saturday to defend their Class 2A crown. Action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Convention Center portion of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
“There’s going to be some knock-down, drag-out wrestling. It’s going to be fun,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I felt like last year there were two teams that I thought could win it. This year I would say there are five probably that could win it.”
The format for the state duals is 12 teams per class, with each class divided into four pools. In Class 2A, Western is the No. 1 seed and each seeded team heads a pool. Oak Hill is the No. 2 seed, Bellmont is the No. 3 seed, and Wawasee, which Western beat in the title match last year, is the No. 4 seed.
The Panthers will square off with No. 8 seed West Vigo and unseeded Norwell in pool competition. Based on how they place in the pool, teams will advance to the championship flight, or the 5th- through 8th-place competition, or the 9th-through-12th place competition.
A lot of individual wrestlers return for Western, but this year’s team has a different personality, and different motivation. As the No. 1 seed, the Panthers are not overlooked anymore.
“Last year, that group of guys felt slighted because they didn’t get invited the year before, and then we went last year and they kind of went with a chip on their shoulder — something to prove,” Shepherd said. “This team’s just different. We’ve got a lot of individual goals on our team, we’ll find out if our team goal is to win it all. I think we’re in a pretty good place mentally. It’s weird how one year to the next, teams can be so different.”
This year’s Panther team is also strong at different spots. 132-pounder Hunter Cottingham has Western’s best record at 23-1. 106-pounder Anthony Martin also has just one loss. Braydon Erb (285) and Hayden Shepherd (138) own Western’s next-best records. Cottingham is ranked No. 2 in the state in his weight class, Erb is No. 8 in his class, Martin is No. 13 and Hayden Shepherd is No. 16.
“Last year we were a little more spread out with our hammers,” Chad Shepherd said. “This year, with the exception of Erb, all of our hammers [are] frontloaded. From the middle on ... we’ve got a lot of inexperience stepping up this year. And they’re getting better. That’s a good thing. But we’re frontloaded.
“Our first six weight classes, there’s not too many teams we can’t wrestle with. As a matter of fact, I’m not sure there’s a team we can’t wrestle with in our first six weight classes.”
The action for the individual wrestlers at the state duals is going to be “pretty intense” the Panther coach said.
“It’s going to be kind of hectic because we’re all right there together,” Chad Shepherd said. “There’s a lot going on. It’s almost sensory overload. Every once in a while you’ll hear a crowd somewhere in the group erupt — someone put someone on their back or won a one-point match. People take it pretty serious.”
The Panthers have a plan on what to concentrate on in order to have the best chance to win it all.
“Just go out and take care of us, control what we can control,” Chad Shepherd said. “Everybody’s out there to compete and play hard and do well, but if we take care of us, we should be in pretty good shape.
“Teams aren’t going to lay down. There’s a couple teams up there that may have a forfeit or two [at individual weights not filled] that know they probably can’t win, but for the most part these teams are going to try to win. Oak Hill’s coming in with the attitude that they’re going to win. It’s going to be pretty intense all day long.”
EASTERN IN CLASS A
Eastern’s squad will line up in the Class A competition after finishing fifth last season. The Comets are unseeded heading into this year’s event and were placed into a pool with No. 2 seed Wabash, and No. 7 seed Prairie Heights.
Eastern coach Zack Pence said the competition will be “stiff. We saw Wabash at the Western tournament a couple weeks ago. They had several kids in the finals. We wrestle them first so we better show up ready to wrestle first thing in the morning because they’re pretty good top to bottom.
“Prairie Heights I don’t know too much about. They’ve got a couple state-ranked kids, one of them being at 160 pounds where our undefeated senior is, Tytus Morrisett.”
Tytus Morrisett has a 15-0 record. Also for the Comets, Brodie Porter (170) and Luke Hetzner (138) are both 14-1, Tallan Morrisett (152) and Bradie Porter (132) are both 13-2, and freshman heavyweight Tyler Wright is 12-3. Eastern will fill 12 of the 14 weights.
“I hope we have a good day and it’s a medal around their necks,” Pence said. “I hope we wrestle like we did the second day of the Holiday Classic. We wrestled really well that day. If we can start to turn the corner on coming together as a team heading into the state series, then I think we’ll be in good shape.”
