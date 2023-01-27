When the wrestling state tournament series opens Saturday, sectionals serve as both the launching point of the individual wrestling tournament, and the last big team tournament where schools bring their full contingents.
All five Howard County squads, Tri-Central and all five Grant County squads head to the Oak Hill Sectional, where the host Golden Eagles have had a four-year stranglehold on the team title. The Oak Hill Sectional begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the Peru Regional on Feb. 4.
This season, Western enters on a roll after winning the Class 2A Team State title on Jan. 7, and the Hoosier Conference meet on Jan. 14. The Panthers scored six No. 1 seeds in Thursday night’s seed meeting.
Western’s Benton Kanable (24-3 record, 106 pounds), Tanner Tishner (20-1, 120), Tye Linser (24-3, 132), Robert Dinn (23-3, 138), Mitchell Betz (26-1, 152) and Deaglan Pleak (21-5, 160) took top seeds for Saturday’s sectional.
“I think there’s no doubt that Western’s the favorite,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “They’ve got a pretty good team. I think Oak Hill’s probably second. We’re right there in the mix trying to compete for second. That’s our goal. We knew we weren’t going to win it, but we still want to do the best we can.”
Western coach Chad Shepherd said the two meets that the Panthers wrestle in the two weekends leading up to the conference meet are the toughest team meets they wrestle all season. Doing well at those meets gives them confidence about where they are as the postseason begins.
“I think we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves,” Shepherd said. “They’ve kind of earned that right. Like everybody, I’m sure most schools are kind of beat up. You wrestle a schedule like we wrestle, that stuff kind of happens, but for the most part I think everybody’s kind of wrestling as well as you could ask to.”
Western’s six No. 1 seeds, as well as Keegan Tedder (113) and M.J. Norman (195) won titles at the HC meet.
“Our goal is to win, advance as many guys as we can, get as many guys in the finals as we can,” Shepherd said. “We worked the whole season to get to this point. The second season starts Saturday. It doesn’t matter what your record is.”
Jalen May owns Kokomo’s best record at 34-0 and is the top seed at 113 pounds. He was fourth at state at 106 pounds last season while a student at Peru. Also taking No. 1 seeds for the Kats are Jaquan East (170), who reached state last season at 182 pounds, and Chad Washburn (195), who reached state two seasons ago. East has just one loss this season and Washburn just two.
“We’re ready to wrestle six minutes and we’re going to give you six minutes of all out,” Bough said. “We’re healthy, we’re not hurt. I don’t have anyone hurt. I don’t have anyone unhealthy and that’s because that was our goal this year. … Whereas I know other schools are pretty beat up, pretty sore.”
May, Gabe Newland (132), Blayke Acord (138) and Washburn each won titles at the North Central Conference meet on Jan. 14.
Bough said the NCC meet “gets us pretty prepared because they see how the days are going, that’s the good thing of having those conference tournaments. It’s very replicant of what Saturday’s going to be. You’re going to get there early, you’re going to get on weight. [Pigtail rounds] are win or go home. I think they’ve got that feeling that this is it.”
The Hoosier Heartland Conference meet was this past Saturday with Tri-Central finishing second. Dayton McCool won the 113-pound title and Trevor Philapy won at 160.
Eastern’s Tyler Wright won the 285-pound title as the Comets took fourth as a team at the HHC meet. He’s the No. 1 seed at heavyweight for Saturday.
