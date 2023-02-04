The best wrestlers from the Oak Hill and Peru sectionals gather today with substantially increased stakes.
Eight wrestlers per weight class clash in today’s Peru Regional, beginning at 8 a.m. The top four wrestlers at each weight take a spot in next Saturday’s semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
Headlining the field are the contingents from the two sectional champions, Western and Rochester. The Panthers won the Oak Hill Sectional and advance 10 wrestlers to the regional, including six sectional champions: Benton Kanable (106 pounds); Tanner Tishner (120); Liam Bumgardner (126); Robert Dinn (138); Mitchell Betz (152); and Deaglan Pleak (160).
Also representing the Panthers are M.J. Norman (second, 195); Tye Linser (third, 132); Brody Burns (third, 182), and Keegan Tedder (fourth, 113).
Kokomo boasts seven wrestlers in the field, including champions Jalen May (113), Jaquan East (170) and Chad Washburn (195). Also in the field for the Kats are Kyan Gamble (second, 145), X’Avion Ford (fourth, 120), Gabe Newland (fourth, 132) and David Conner (fourth, 152). May is 36-0 and is one of five unbeatens in the field, along with Rochester’s Brady Beck (220), Alex Deming (195) and Layne Horn (106), and North Miami’s Braylon McIntire (113).
Four more local schools saw wrestlers advance via the Oak Hill Sectional. Eastern has a pair of champions in the field in Wyatt Hoppes (132) and Tyler Wright (285). Also in the regional for Eastern is Eli Boyer (third, 126).
Northwestern’s Jansen Slate was the champion at 145. He’s joined by teammate Isaac Bumgardner (third, 113).
Tri-Central’s contingent includes Jaiton Archer (second, 120), Patrick Kinney (third, 285), Jimmy Rincon (fourth, 182), and Landon Hale (fourth, 220).
Taylor’s Alex Lindley is at the regional after taking fourth at 285.
Maconaquah leads the contingent from the Peru Sectional, bosting nine wrestlers including champions Wyatt Price (145), Ethan Farnell (170) and Austin Ringeisen (182). Also at the regional are the Braves’ Brayden Raber (second, 113), Alex Ousley (second, 126), Logan Farnell (second, 160), Camron Montgomery (third, 285), Connor Eldridge (fourth, 106), and Ty Galvan (fourth, 138).
Peru has a crew of eight at the regional, led by champions Cooper Baldwin (138) and Trevi Hillman-Conley (285). Other Bengals include Brayden Gibson (third, 120), Cody Legg (third, 145), Alex Smithers (third, 182), Keyton Ousley (third, 220), and Kwynn Boggs (fourth, 113), and Glen Baldwin (fifth, 126).
Cass has four wrestlers at the regional: Isaiah Nunez (second, 132); Jensen Burrous (second, 138); Nicholas Park (fourth, 160); and Lane Collins (fourth, 220).
OTHER REGIONALS
• Tipton has four wrestlers in the Pendleton Heights Regional after advancing from the Elwood Sectional: Daniel Hagerty (third, 132); Eli Carver (second, 138); William Wolford (third, 170); and Tyler Carver (fourth, 126).
• Carroll has two wrestlers at the Logansport Regional after advancing from the Lafayette Jeff Sectional: Waylyn Judy (third, 145); and Hayden Lawhead (fourth, 126).
