Western’s Tye Linser reacts after defeating Hamilton Heights’ Isaac Kuhn in the 120-pound championship in the Hoosier Conference wrestling meet Saturday at Russiaville. Linser helped the Panthers win the team title.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Tanner Tishner, top, works against Cass’ Kaine Fowler in the 113-pound final in the HC meet. Tishner went on to beat Fowler for the title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
WRESTLING: Western, Kokomo win conference titles
Tribune sports staff
Western and Kokomo hosted conference wrestling meets Saturday, and both came away with team titles.
The Panthers posted a score of 255 points in winning their fifth straight Hoosier title. Hamilton Heights was runner-up with 236.5 and Rensselaer was third with 210.5. The rest of the standings showed West Lafayette with 144.5, Cass with 128, Benton Central with 109, Tipton with 61, Lafayette Central Catholic with 46 and Northwestern with 37. Twin Lakes did not participate because of COVID protocols.
Kokomo hosted the North Central Conference meet in Memorial Gym. The Wildkats broke through to win their first title since 2014 and fifth all-time.
Kokomo finished with a score of 223 to edge runner-up Harrison by 13 1/2 points. McCutcheon (186) and Lafayette Jeff (156) followed in third and fourth. Muncie Central (115), Anderson (113), Arsenal Tech (91), Logansport (71) and Richmond (46) rounded out the standings. Marion did not participate because of COVID protocols.
In the Hoosier meet, Western had five individual champions — Benton Kanable at 106 pounds, Tanner Tishner at 113, Tye Linser at 120, Mitchell Betz at 152 and Hayden Shepherd at 170. Kanable, Tisner, Betz and Shepherd each scored the maximum 26 points and Linser scored 24 points. Wrestlers accumulate points by advancing and gain extra points for pins.
Also for the Panthers, Aiden Raab (126), Liam Bumgardner (132), Deaglan Pleak (160) and M.J. Norman (195) had runner-up finishes, Cole Armstrong (285) took third place, Robert Dinn (138) and Wade Ryan (220) had fourth-place finishes and Brayden Shoaff (182) took fifth place.
“It was a group effort,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I think everyone wrestled to where they were seeded or above. Some guys really stepped up and helped us score some points.
“To win five in a row, that’s pretty good sustainability.”
The conference meet capped a busy stretch for the Panthers. In a 19-day stretch, they wrestled in North Montgomery’s two-day duals, the Team State Duals, two dual meets and the Hoosier meet. Next up is the Oak Hill Sectional on Jan. 29.
“We’ve been going pretty hard,” Chad Shepherd said. “We’re going to give them an extra day of rest [today] and we’ll come back Tuesday through Friday and get a good workout in and evaluate what we’re going to do Saturday [in terms of practice]. After that, we’ll get going for sectional.”
Also in the Hoosier meet, Tipton’s Eli McGuire won the 126-pound title. Issac Bumgardner led Northwestern with a third-place finish at 113 and Jansen Slate had a fourth-place finish at 145.
In the NCC meet, Kokomo had four individual champions — Omarion Clark-Stitts (138), Nathan Conner (145), Jaquan East (182) and Chad Washburn (195). Conner and Washburn each scored the maximum 26 points, East scored 25 and Clark-Stitts scored 24.
Also for the Red and Blue, Gabrial Newland (132) and Kymani Howard (170) had runner-up finishes, Javin Roberts (106), Blayke Acord (126) and Kyan Gamble (152) had third-place finishes, Rylan Early (113) took fourth and Michal Szymanski (160) and Gavin Zimmerman (220) had fifth-place showings.
Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said the Kats shined in the tournament format.
“We weren’t a dual meet team and we wrestle a lot of duals so it was hard for these guys to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but this is exactly what we needed,” he said. “We are a tournament team. When our hammers hammer away and our other guys chisel away, we can really put some points on the board. I couldn’t be happier.”
Bough was named the conference’s coach of the year.
“We have more to do. Winning conference is awesome, but not that’s not our ultimate goal,” he said.
Memorial Gym was busy with wrestling Friday and Saturday. The Girls State Finals ran all day Friday and the NCC meet followed on Saturday.
“It was a total team effort, but more than that, it was a total family effort,” Bough said. “From all the administrators, the parents, my parents, my sister, our coaches, their wives ... it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
ADAMS CENTRAL INVITE
Eastern took fourth place in Adams Central’s invitational. Brodie Porter and Tyler Wright took individual titles, Bradie Porter and Elijah Buckley had second-place finishes, Eli Bowyer took third place and Josh Fike took fourth.
