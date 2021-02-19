At least one Western wrestler has made it to the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals since 2017 and Western has been represented seven of the last eight years.
In 2014 it was the Hinkle brothers, Dustin and Corey. The next year it was Corey Hinkle. In 2017 Hunter Cottingham made the first of four straight appearances. The next season, Dylan Goudy joined him. And in 2019, Hayden Shepherd joined Cottingham and Goudy. Last winter, Shepherd, Cottingham, Braydon Erb and Anthony Martin took the floor at state inside Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Those appearances are noticed on down the line. At some point, a young wrestler in the Panther program takes note and wants to join that group.
“Definitely Corey Hinkle,” Erb said of the first Panther he remembers at state. Hinkle took third at 182 pounds in 2014 and was second the following year at that weight. “Him being more my size, in the upper weights, it was someone to strive [for], to be better.”
Erb is a senior heavyweight. He is back at state after taking seventh last winter. He’s joined by junior 145-pounder Hayden Shepherd, who is making his third trip to state, and freshman 106-pounder Tanner Tishner. Tishner moved to Western in seventh grade, having previously attended Clinton Central.
“I remember watching kids from Western go to state when I was still at Clinton Central,” he said. “I was here when Erb first made it to state.
“It definitely made me hungrier. It really made me change my mindset that I’m going to be good instead of just doing it for fun.”
Hayden Shepherd has grown up around the program. His father, Chad, is the coach. The first Panthers he remembers at state were the Hinkle brothers, Corey and Dustin, who both reached state in 2014. Hayden Shepherd takes satisfaction in the success of the program.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “Coming up in the program, it’s always been a dream getting guys in the state, going with them and going there.”
The next page in that dream writes itself today in the opening round of the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where Erb, Hayden Shepherd and Tishner will compete after earning spots via last Saturday’s Fort Wayne Semistate.
The first seven weight classes — 106 pounds through 145 — compete in the first session today at state, which starts at 11 a.m. The next seven weights begin at 7 p.m. Friday’s winners advance to Saturday’s full day of competition and are guaranteed a medal.
Panther coach Chad Shepherd talked about what that individual success — as well as team success — does for the whole program. Western has been to the team state duals the past three seasons and won the Class 2A title in 2019.
“You want to know the biggest thing it gives, it gives you credibility,” Chad Shepherd said. “A lot of times, your elementary kids and your middle school kids, they don’t know — unless they grew up in a family that wrestled — they don’t know about it, they don’t understand it. When you’ve got banners hanging on the wall and you’ve got sectional titles and regional titles and semistate titles and state titles and you’ve got all these guys who have been to the state finals and placed in the state tournament, when you say this is what you need to do or this is what you need to excel at this sport, it kind of gives you a little credibility.”
Erb, Hayden Shepherd and Tishner will look to give Chad Shepherd a little more credibility this weekend. Tishner (31-1), the 106-pound champion at the semistate, starts it off with his match against Warren Central senior Zac Dray (25-8). Hayden Shepherd (32-2), the 145-pound runner-up at the semistate, is next with a match against Mishawaka junior Cameron Powell (28-8). Erb (31-1), the 285-pound runner-up at the semistate, meets Franklin’s Jacob Johnson (26-3).
Erb is the only one with experience in the second day of state action. He was 2-2 against four competitors at state last season, in addition to facing state-qualified wrestlers at the semistate level.
“They’re all going to be going after you and physical and you’re not going to face someone who is not good,” Erb said. “They’re all there for a reason.”
Erb said this year he’s getting into his offense better, which makes him more dangerous to opponents. He is hungry to make a bigger impact than his seventh-place showing last season.
“My goal has always been the same — just to win this tournament and to prove to everybody that I’m better,” Erb said. “Knowing that in my mind I’m better, but going in and showing them has been a big goal.”
Hayden Shepherd lost in the first round his first two trips to state and feels he’s improved by getting into his shots better, and being more effective with takedowns, riding, and turning opponents.
“I’ve just got to get to my offense, wrestle my match, push the pace, don’t give him any time to do his stuff and just do my stuff,” Hayden Shepherd said.
The goal is clear:
“To place on top of the podium.”
Tishner is preparing for the urgency, atmosphere and competition level of the state finals for the first time.
“It’s mostly about getting my mindset ready,” he said. “I know I can go and compete with anybody in the state, but having the mindset of going out there and getting that first win and moving on round to round is really important.”
His goal is the same.
“Really just to win a state title — just as everybody else’s is,” Tishner said.
Having teammates that have been there before helps each Panther state debutant get ready. With Western wrestlers reaching state each of the last five seasons, a comfort level is handed down grade by grade.
For Hayden Shepherd, the experience of Cottingham and Goudy helped him as a freshman.
“They brought a high experience level to the table and helped me out that way,” he said. “Dylan and Hunter took me under their wing and showed me around.”
Erb said nerves will come into play, especially before leading up to the meet, but it helped having teammates who had experienced the event before. Now he and Hayden Shepherd help Tishner get prepared for his first state meet.
“It’s kind of an experience thing. Having them here to tell me what it’s all about really helps,” Tishner said.
Chad Shepherd said he takes “huge satisfaction” out of regularly getting wrestlers to state, and qualifying for the state team duals.
“You want to see your kids have fun, you want to see your kids win, you want to see your kids be successful,” he said.
And if the Panthers can pile up some more wins this weekend, all the better.
“[Today] is going to be a long day, hopefully a long weekend,” Chad Shepherd said. “I want to wrestle one of the first matches of the tournament [the 106 pounders] and I want to wrestle the last match of the tournament [the 285 final].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.