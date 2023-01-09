Western’s wrestling squad was ready to explode.
Benton Kanable was on the mat in the championship match of the Class 2A Team State tournament Saturday night at Jay County High School in Portland. The Panthers were squared up against the host school in the title match and Panther 106-pounder Kanable held a potential team title in his hands.
When Kanable flattened his opponent, clinching the team title for Western, the Panthers went wild.
“It was pretty crazy,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “A friend of mine [Nick Kraus] coaches at Garrett and they had just finished their match, and they were over at our match watching. He started videoing and Kanable pinned the kid from Jay County. That basically sealed the match, and coach Kraus was videoing and he happened to turn his phone over and filmed our team on the sideline, and everybody was going nuts.”
Western surged to the Team State title with three noteworthy victories. The Panthers crushed defending state champ Bellmont 60-12 in the opening round. Western then beat Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights 36-28 after the Huskies had upset No. 2 seed Delta 34-33. Then in the championship, Western beat No. 1 seed Jay County 37-26 to take the title.
“Jay County, they’ve been ranked No. 1 all year, they were the runner-up last year,” Shepherd said. “Bellmont was the defending champion. And the one that surprised a lot of people, that our coaching staff was all over, was Hamilton Heights. They’ve got quite a few seniors and coach [Gary] Myers has been putting this team together for quite a few years so we knew they were going to be loaded.
“Just the fact that we were able to go in and withstand the competition level, it was pretty impressive. I don’t think a lot of people expected us to do what we did — at least not outside our group. Nobody expected us to do what we did to Bellmont. At one point in time it was 41-0, and that’s against the defending champions. You talk about completely taking the wind out of somebody’s sails, we started out with five straight pins.”
Kanable was 3-0 at 106 pounds. Also posting perfect 3-0 marks were Keegan Tedder (113 pounds), Tanner Tishner (120), Tye Linser (132), and Mitchell Betz (152). Robert Dinn (138 and 145), Deaglan Pleak (160), Brandt Gamble (170) and Cole Armstrong (285) were each 2-1. Liam Bumgardner (126), Aiden Raab (138/145) and M.J. Norman (195) each won a match along the way.
“The two things that stood out to me were the level of competition and the competitiveness of the teams we wrestled. No. 2 and probably more important was the competitiveness of our team,” Shepherd said.
“The guys that were that were 0-fer or only had one win … all those matches we lost, there were very few times we gave up a pin. We referred to it to the team as we weren’t losing points, we were saving points by not giving up a pin. The last two matches, that was huge. You pin somebody and not only do you get six points, but it feeds the fire of the other team. So when you don’t give up that pin and the other team is expecting a pin, it kind of takes that steam away.”
Western last won the Team State title in 2019, when the current seniors were in eighth grade.
The Panthers can now use the excitement of the team title to propel them as they embark on conference and postseason tournaments in the coming weeks.
“These last three tournaments: The win over at McCutcheon was some good competition, we won that; we turn around and we go up to the Al Smith [tournament at Mishawaka], which is kind of regarded as the second-toughest in the state behind the state tournament, and we finish fifth there; and then we turn around and win a 2A state title,” Shepherd said.
“The guys ought to be super excited and super pumped to compete from here on out. We’ve completed one of our goals, and I think we’re going to be excited to work toward our last few goals.”
