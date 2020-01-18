Kokomo freshman Aulani Davis won the 132-pound weight class in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals on Friday night. Kokomo hosted the event in Memorial Gym.
Davis started the state meet by pinning Connersville’s Baylee Lawrence, then pinned Decatur Central’s Jasemine Hermosillo in the semifinal round. In the championship, Davis topped North Montgomery’s Catie Campbell 3-2 in overtime, scoring an escape in the final OT period for the win.
“This is awesome,” Kokomo wrestling coach Mike Miller said. “She’s an awesome kid that has just been really working hard, really making this her craft. She’s been traveling all around the country looking for big matches and [Friday] really paid off for her. And it’s a program win, she’s grown up in our wrestling program, I think since kindergarten.”
Kokomo assistant Thad Tyra takes the lead role with the girls program. He said the key for Davis at state was “intensity – just intense the whole time, very aggressive. Her intensity level was jacked. She was going after everything.
“This has been a goal of me and hers since we started. Now the next goal is to be a four-time champion.”
