Three local cross country squads and another nine local individuals will gather today at New Carlisle in LaPorte County to race in the New Prairie Semistate. For those who advance, the state finals await.
The boys team from Northwestern and the girls teams from Maconaquah and Western earned team spots at New Prairie after posting top-five finishes at the Culver Academies Regional.
Individual entries on the girls side are Northwestern’s Hannah Moore, the Culver Academies Regional champ, and Cass teammates Makenna Leicht and Liberty Scott. Local individuals in the boys race include Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg and Daylen Schrock, Western’s Pete Bradshaw, Cass’ Enoch Hines and Dominic Gilbert, and Kokomo’s Collin Keesling.
The New Prairie Semistate brings together advancing teams and runners from the regionals at Crown Point, Culver Academies, Harrison and Chesterton. The girls race will begin at 11:30 a.m. Kokomo time, and the boys race follows at 12:15 p.m.
Tipton’s Evan Long, takes a different postseason route. He advanced to today’s Shelbyville Semistate after competition at the Noblesville Regional last week. The Shelbyville boys race is at 11:15 a.m.
The top six teams at the semistate level and the top 10 individuals who are not on advancing teams qualify for the state finals. The state meet is Oct. 30 in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.