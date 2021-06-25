King’s Heating teammates Jaiden McNulty, left, and Tommie Davis celebrate after their team’s 2-0 victory over Merrell Brothers in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament’s semifinal round Thursday at Greentown. McNulty fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eli Roe celebrates after scoring the second run for King’s Heating against Merrell Brothers in a Kasey Tourney semifinal game Thursday at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
YOUTH BASEBALL: King's Heating, Ladd Dental reach Kasey Tourney final
BRYAN GASKINS | Kokomo Tribune


Eli Roe celebrates after scoring the second run for King’s Heating against Merrell Brothers in a Kasey Tourney semifinal game Thursday at Greentown.

Kokomo United Baseball and Softball squad King’s Heating took down the defending champion and Greentown squad Ladd Dental Group rallied to win in extra innings in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament semifinal games Thursday night.
In the opening semifinal, Jaiden McNulty pitched a gem to lead King’s Heating past Northwestern champion Merrell Brothers 2-0 at Greentown. King’s scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and McNulty took care of the rest.
In the second semifinal, Ladd Dental Group rallied twice to beat Russiaville squad Lions Club 7-6 in seven innings at Taylor Southeast. First, Ladd scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to forge a 5-all tie and force an extra frame. Next, after Lions Club scored a run in the top of the seventh to regain the lead, Ladd scored two runs in the bottom for the walk-off win.

6-24-21 Kings vs Merrell Bros. semi-final Jaiden McNulty reacts as he steps off the pitcher's mound after striking out the final batter for Kings' 2-0 win over Merrell Bros. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

6-24-21 Kings vs Merrell Bros. semi-final Jaiden McNulty reacts as he steps off the pitcher's mound after striking out the final batter for Kings' 2-0 win over Merrell Bros. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune


The victories send King’s and Ladd to the championship at 7 o’clock tonight at Northwestern. If UCT product King’s wins, KUBS will have a title in its inaugural season. If Ladd wins, Greentown will have its first champion.
This year is the 64th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
KING’S 2, MERRELL 0
Merrell Brothers came in with an undefeated record thanks in part to a powerful offense. McNulty proved ready for the challenge. The hard-throwing lefty fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one intentional walk.
“You have to hand it to Jaiden McNulty,” Merrell skipper Brad Burkhalter said. “We’ve faced him a few times this year plus the boys have grown up playing him and that’s the best I’ve seen him pitch. When you’re on with great pitching, it’s extremely difficult for the hitters.”
McNulty — whose late great-grandfather Carl McNulty was a basketball and fastpitch softball legend — struck out the side in the first inning to set the tone.
“That was the third time we’ve played [Merrell] this year. We lost the other two games, really close games, and we knew we could hang with them,” King’s manager Brant Parry said. “I have two of the best pitchers in the county and [Thursday] you saw one of them. Jaiden got up there and threw smoke and kept them off balance with curveballs.”
Eli Roe is King’s other ace. He pitched King’s past UCT rival H.P. McPike in the quarterfinal round.
Parry loved how McNulty attacked Merrell’s hitters.
“He has the confidence to throw a curveball at any point in the count,” Parry said. “He was in the zone.”
King’s staked McNulty to a lead by scoring twice in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Ty Kidwell had a single, Eli Roe had a one-out single and McNulty had an infield single that scored Kidwell. Two batters later, Roe scored on a passed ball.
From there, McNulty and Merrell relief pitcher Jaxson Trueblood matched scoreless innings. Trueblood pitched the third, fourth and fifth innings, allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked one.
King’s is a young team, with only three 12-year-olds and two 11-year-olds. The rest of the team is made up of 9-and-under players.
“We’ve really come together as a team,” Parry said. “The guys like each other, they get along, and we focus on having fun. We’ve gelled at the right time. We beat the UCT champion [Wednesday] night and we beat the Northwestern champion and the favorite in the tournament [Thursday].”
For Merrell, the loss capped a terrific run of success. The Northwestern squad won the 2019 Kasey tournament. After its shot at a repeat in 2019 was denied because the tournament was a pandemic casualty, Merrell came back with an undefeated regular season this year.
“It’s a great run of four years,” Burkhalter said. “Seven of these boys were on the 2019 city championship team. The best part of it is they’re great friends and everyone is a team guy. They had a fantastic season and we’re proud of them.”
LADD 7, LIONS CLUB 6, 7 INNINGS
Ladd Dental held a 4-1 lead after scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth. Lions Club responded with four runs in the top of the fifth for a 5-4 lead. Treydon Walker had a two-out, two-run single to cap the rally.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ladd had runners on first and second with one out. Bently Hullinger singled to left field, but Lions Club left fielder Joe Ford threw out Jacob French trying to score for the second out. Following a walk that loaded the bases, Lions Club was one strike away from winning when Reid Kretz raced home on a wild pitch to score the tying run.
In the top of the seventh, Brooks Hillis and Eli Collins had back-to-back hits to put Lions Club up 6-5.
In the bottom of the seventh, Ladd’s lead runner reached, but Lions Club pitcher Tate Pike followed with back-to-back strikeouts. That brought French, Ladd’s No. 9 hitter, to the plate. He delivered a single to center to keep Ladd’s hopes alive and Kretz followed with an RBI single to right field to knot the score.
After Ladd’s Tytan Ferguson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Hullinger drew a walk to force in the winning run.
“My kids have played great all season,” Ladd skipper James Hilsinger said. “As this game shows, they fight until the very end. I’m proud of all the boys. Every kid on my team has grown from the start of the season until now. They have great attitudes. It’s awesome feeling to watch this group of kids do something special.”
Hullinger pitched the last four innings for the win.
“He’s been one of our best pitchers all season,” Hilsinger said. “He had to come in to close this game out because if we don’t win this one, we don’t play [tonight].”
