King’s Heating pitcher Tommie Davis makes a stop and throws to first for an out against Ladd Dental in the David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament title game Friday at Northwestern. Davis had a big game on the mound and at the plate to help King’s beat Ladd 5-0.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
King’s Heating skipper Brant Parry hugs and kisses his son Kingston after the KUBS/UCT squad beat Ladd Dental 5-0 in the David A. Kasey Tournament final.
King’s Heating and Plumbing stormed into the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament behind the dominant pitching of Eli Roe and Jaiden McNulty. Roe fired a shutout in the quarterfinal round and McNulty followed with a shutout in the semifinal round.
With Roe and McNulty unable to pitch Friday because of required rest, the KUBS/UCT squad needed someone else to step up.
Enter Tommie Davis.
Davis came within one out of a complete game in leading King’s past Greentown squad Ladd Dental Group 5-0 in the championship on Northwestern High School’s turf softball field.
6-25-21 The King's team comes out on home plate to congratulate Tommie Davis (99) who hit a home run. King’s Heating (KUBS/UCT) beats Ladd Dental (Greentown) 5-0 in David A. Kasey Tournament championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-25-21 Tommie Davis sprays water in the dugout in celebration after King’s Heating (KUBS/UCT) beats Ladd Dental (Greentown) 5-0 in David A. Kasey Tournament championship. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ladd Dental shortstop Bently Hullinger steps on second base and throws to first for the double play in the third inning of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament championship on Friday, June 25, at Northwestern.
Davis pitched 5 2/3 innings, scattered five hits, struck out seven, walked one and fielded his position well with four assists. When Davis reached his pitch limit following the second out of the sixth inning, Ty Kidwell relieved and finished the game — and King’s third straight shutout.
“That was only the fourth time [Davis] has pitched this year,” King’s manager Brant Parry said. “He’s really our utility guy. He plays shortstop, he plays first, he’ll play outfield or third. He’s athletic enough to play anywhere we need him to play. We’ve had him pitch a few times, and Tommie is just a really nice kid who doesn’t get too excited or too down on himself, which is great for a pitcher.”
Davis also came up big at the plate. He rocked a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to make it 3-0.
“It was kind of Tommie’s day. He fielded his position fantastically, he threw strikes, he hit a home run. He played out of his mind. It was great,” Parry said.
King’s is the 12th UCT team to win the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored Howard County major league tournament, which is in its 64th year. It is the first city league team to win since UCT’s McPike in 2014.
King’s had the perfect start to the game, which was moved up 90 minutes because of expected rain and shifted to Northwestern’s turf field because of earlier rain. No matter — King’s was ready to go.
Kidwell led off the game with a double to center field, Clayton Cannon moved Kidwell to third with a groundout and Roe drove in Kidwell with another groundout. After McNulty reached on an error to keep the inning going, Davis made Ladd pay by crushing a homer to center field.
“We talked about that when we found out we were visitors,” Parry of taking a quick lead. “We thought if we could get some runs in the first inning, that would put all the pressure on [Ladd].”
Ladd had chances to respond, but it left four runners on base over the first three innings — and all four were in scoring position. Ladd left two more runners on base in the fifth. Davis had strikeouts to end the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
“We just felt like if we could get that one timely hit or that one spark to get going. It just didn’t happen,” Ladd skipper James Hilsinger said. “Their catcher [Kidwell] did a phenomenal job behind the plate, their pitcher did a great job. They made huge plays when they needed to and we just couldn’t quite get the runs across the board to give us the momentum. The kids kept trying to fight, but it just kind of stayed on their side.”
King’s scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to put the game away. In the third, after Ladd turned a double play to erase Cannon’s leadoff hit, McNulty hit a triple and scored when Ladd misplayed the relay. And in the fifth, the speedy Kidwell reached on an infield single with one out, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Cannon’s groundout and scored on Roe’s single for a 5-0 lead.
Kidwell finished 2 for 3 with two runs, Roe drove in two runs, McNulty scored two runs and Davis had the big two-run jack.
Parry credited 12-year-olds Kidwell, Roe and McNulty for leading an otherwise young team.
“Our three 12-year-olds stepped up throughout the year, helped our 9-year-olds improve every day. You saw that [Friday] — our 9-year-olds made some crucial plays during the game and got some good hits, but it all started with our 12-year-olds,” he said.
King’s will return a nice core anchored by the 11-year-old Davis and 9-year-old infielders Cannon and Dre Jones. Cannon was one of King’s hottest hitters in the team’s five-game tourney run and Jones had a nice defensive play at second in the final.
“We have a lot of young kids, but now they’ve tasted it so they’ll be ready to keep working,” Parry said.
For Ladd, Bently Hullinger finished 2 for 3 and Lucas Gates had a double. Cody Tarrh took the loss. He pitched 5 1/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. Reid Kretz recorded the final two outs.
Ladd is the first Greentown team to reach a championship game, which Hilsinger hopes his players appreciate.
“I’m proud of the progression. Everyone got better. I can’t really ask for more than that,” Hilsinger said. “They have a memory that’s not going anywhere.”
