...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...
Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe
This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.
An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Russiaville’s Waddell’s IGA celebrates with the trophy after beating King’s Heating 13-3 in four innings Thursday night in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Waddell’s Nelson Jordan fires a pitch Thursday night in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Waddell’s Brayden Herrera, center, cheers after driving in Waddell’s 13th run to finish the championship game in four innings Thursday night at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
WADDELL’S BAGS TITLE
YOUTH BASEBALL: Waddell's IGA beats defending champs for Kasey Tourney title
Russiaville’s Waddell’s IGA celebrates with the trophy after beating King’s Heating 13-3 in four innings Thursday night in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Waddell’s Nelson Jordan fires a pitch Thursday night in the championship game of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Waddell’s Brayden Herrera, center, cheers after driving in Waddell’s 13th run to finish the championship game in four innings Thursday night at Championship Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Nelson Jordan was in a jam in the top of the fourth inning. The Waddell’s IGA pitcher had runners on second and third with one out and stared down the top of the lineup for King’s Heating & Plumbing.
Waddell’s was up 7-3 but King’s’ best hitter, Tommie Davis, was in the three hole. The 12-year-old who towered over everyone made a four-run lead feel small.
Coach Cary Mawbey walked out to the mound. Nelson was nearing his pitch count. The conversation was brief.
“You think you still got it?” Mawbey asked.
“I can finish it,” Jordan said.
Jordan promptly struck out the next two hitters, leaving Davis in the on-deck circle.
“He’s done that all year for us,” Mawbey said after the game.
Waddell’s would blow open the game in the bottom half of the frame with six runs to end the game early via the 10-run rule. The team from Russiaville secured the championship trophy when Brayden Herrera singled to drive in the game-ending run.
With a 13-3 victory, Waddell’s became the first Russiaville team to capture the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament championship since 2016.
The title game featured the top team from the Russiaville Youth Baseball League against last year’s defending champs, King’s, which represented Kokomo United Baseball Softball (KUBS). This year marked the 65th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
King’s jumped out to a quick lead with a Davis single in the top of first. Waddell’s responded with four runs of their own, taking advantage of a couple hits, an error and a few passed balls, in the bottom of the first.
Davis tripled in the third, followed by a safety squeeze from Drey Jones to cut Waddell’s lead to 5-3.
“We knew that team is really good,” Mawbey said.
But Waddell’s had an answer, getting those two runs back in their next at bat.
“I think that’s maturity,” Mawbey said.
Nelson admitted he was a little nervous going into the game. He gave his team about a 75% chance to win it.
“Throughout the year, we worked hard to get to where we are,” Nelson said.
Nelson added a two-run single, on top of his pitching performance.
As the kids took turns signing game balls for one another – keepsakes they’ll look back fondly on in a few years – Mawbey expressed relief.
“There’s so much pressure building up [during the tournament],” he said.
King’s started 8-year-old Jack Thatcher, son of former Major League pitcher Joe Thatcher, on the mound. The lefty kept Waddell’s off balance for a while. Mawbey told his team to just stay at it.
“We felt like the momentum was building,” he said. “We knew they were going to cut lose eventually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.