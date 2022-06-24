Nelson Jordan was in a jam in the top of the fourth inning. The Waddell’s IGA pitcher had runners on second and third with one out and stared down the top of the lineup for King’s Heating & Plumbing.

Waddell’s was up 7-3 but King’s’ best hitter, Tommie Davis, was in the three hole. The 12-year-old who towered over everyone made a four-run lead feel small.

Coach Cary Mawbey walked out to the mound. Nelson was nearing his pitch count. The conversation was brief.

“You think you still got it?” Mawbey asked.

“I can finish it,” Jordan said.

PHOTOS: Kasey tournament

1 of 46

Jordan promptly struck out the next two hitters, leaving Davis in the on-deck circle.

“He’s done that all year for us,” Mawbey said after the game.

Waddell’s would blow open the game in the bottom half of the frame with six runs to end the game early via the 10-run rule. The team from Russiaville secured the championship trophy when Brayden Herrera singled to drive in the game-ending run.

With a 13-3 victory, Waddell’s became the first Russiaville team to capture the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament championship since 2016.

The title game featured the top team from the Russiaville Youth Baseball League against last year’s defending champs, King’s, which represented Kokomo United Baseball Softball (KUBS). This year marked the 65th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.

King’s jumped out to a quick lead with a Davis single in the top of first. Waddell’s responded with four runs of their own, taking advantage of a couple hits, an error and a few passed balls, in the bottom of the first.

Davis tripled in the third, followed by a safety squeeze from Drey Jones to cut Waddell’s lead to 5-3.

“We knew that team is really good,” Mawbey said.

But Waddell’s had an answer, getting those two runs back in their next at bat.

“I think that’s maturity,” Mawbey said.

Nelson admitted he was a little nervous going into the game. He gave his team about a 75% chance to win it.

“Throughout the year, we worked hard to get to where we are,” Nelson said.

Nelson added a two-run single, on top of his pitching performance.

As the kids took turns signing game balls for one another – keepsakes they’ll look back fondly on in a few years – Mawbey expressed relief.

“There’s so much pressure building up [during the tournament],” he said.

King’s started 8-year-old Jack Thatcher, son of former Major League pitcher Joe Thatcher, on the mound. The lefty kept Waddell’s off balance for a while. Mawbey told his team to just stay at it.

“We felt like the momentum was building,” he said. “We knew they were going to cut lose eventually.”

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you