• NAME: Caden Zeck
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Semior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Zeck scored three touchdowns in the No. 1-ranked Kings’ 56-21 runaway victory over LaVille in the Class 2A Sectional 34 championship. He also converted three two-point conversions. His TDs came on a 5-yard interception return, a 26-yard run and a 47-yard reception. He finished with 76 yards on nine carries and 69 yards on five receptions. Next up Cass (11-1) is a regional game against Andrean (9-3) Friday at Andrean.
