UAW president taking leave amid corruption probe
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers announced Saturday that President Gary Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption within the union.
The UAW said Jones requested the leave, which is effective Sunday. UAW Vice President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president.
“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission,” Jones said in a statement.
The union is in the middle of negotiating new four-year contracts with Detroit automakers.
UAW-represented workers at General Motors Co. recently approved a new contract after a 40-day strike. Union members are scheduled to begin voting Monday on a proposed contract with Ford Motor Co., which Gamble helped negotiate. If Ford workers ratify the agreement, the UAW will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.
The FBI has been investigating fraud and misuse of funds at the UAW for more than two years. Ten people have been convicted so far, including union leaders and auto company officials.
Jones has not been charged, but federal agents searched his suburban Detroit home in August in connection with the investigation.
In a recent court filing, federal prosecutors alleged that seven top UAW officials had conspired since 2010 to embezzle funds through schemes such as submitting false vouchers for conference expenses.
The Detroit News, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said Jones is one of the unnamed union leaders
Man gets detention in case where 2 judges shot
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in a May fight during which two judges were shot in downtown Indianapolis has been sentenced to home detention.
Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanor battery count.
A Marion County judge then sentenced the 24-year-old to 180 days of home detention and a year of probation for violating probation on a previous drunken driving conviction.
He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot and wounded.
The Indianapolis Star reports Vazquez told the court Friday that he regrets what happened that night.
Vazquez’s uncle, 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.
Indiana appeals vacated conviction in IU student’s killing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that ordered the release of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of an Indiana University student.
Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office filed a notice of intent Wednesday to appeal the judge’s September ruling vacating John Myers II’s murder conviction.
The judge found that Myers’ trial attorney was so ineffective his Sixth Amendment rights were violated.
The now 43-year-old Myers was convicted in 2006 in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jill Behrman and sentenced to 65 years. Behrman vanished in May 2000 after leaving her Bloomington home for a bike ride. Hunters found her remains in 2003.
Morgan County Prosecutor Steve Sonnega tells The Herald-Times he expects it will be months before the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals rules on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.