Full appeals court won’t rehear Indiana abortion law case
CHICAGO — Eleven active judges on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals have voted not to rehear a case over a block on a 2017 Indiana law that would make it tougher for minors to get abortions without their parents’ knowledge.
The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Friday that the narrow 6-to-5 vote this week means a preliminary injunction imposed by an Indiana court in 2018 remains in place. A three-judge 7th Circuit panel recently upheld that injunction.
One 7th Circuit judge, Michael Kanne, said the case should be reheard because blocking state laws “is a judicial act of extraordinary gravity.”
Indiana generally bars abortions for minors living at home without parental consent. But minors can seek exceptions. The 2017 law would require parents be given notice of a planned abortion even if their daughter doesn’t need their consent.
Muncie woman gets 6 years for dousing guest with hot grease
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman who pleaded guilty to dousing a house guest with a pan of hot grease has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Twenty-four-year-old Mykael Dauna Holloway of Muncie was sentenced Thursday in the July 2017 attack that left another woman with severe burns. Police found the victim on the grass outside Holloway’s home screaming in pain.
The victim, whose most severe burns were on her back, told investigators she had known Holloway since they were in elementary school and she had been staying at Holloway’s home during a visit.
She told police that Holloway threw the grease on her after accusing her of stealing deodorant.
The Star Press reports that Holloway had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and possession of cocaine.
Body found in Ohio River ID’d as missing Louisville woman
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A body found along southern Indiana’s Ohio River shoreline has been identified as that a missing Louisville, Kentucky, woman.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the Floyd County Coroner’s office identified the body as that of 25-year-old Shanaira Selden.
The DNR says Selden’s cause of death is still pending additional testing and toxicology results.
Selden’s body was found Sunday along the river. She had been missing since Oct. 19.
