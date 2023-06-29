A stretch of Indiana 931 will be closed for the next two months for bridge repairs.
The stretch of Indiana 931 between Center Road and Indiana 26 will be closed in both directions beginning 10 a.m. July 5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation, for replacement of the bridge over the East Fork Little Wildcat Creek.
The construction is expected to last until Sept. 8.
The official detour is to either take U.S. 31 or Indiana 26 to get around the construction. INDOT’s unofficial detour is to take East Boulevard to U.S. 31.
