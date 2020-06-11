WEST LAFAYETTE – Tipton’s boys golf team shot a 317 and stands in fifth place, five shots off the lead, after the first day of Indiana Golf Association’s 2020 Indiana Boys Team Finals. Center Grove Legacy set the pace in the 18-team event, shooting a 312 in Wednesday’s opening round at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
Maverick Conaway led Tipton’s opening round with a 3-over 75. Griffin Hare was a shot behind at 76, Mylan Swan shot 82, Noah Wolfe shot 84 and Gavin Hare 86.
The second and final round is today, beginning at 8 a.m.
