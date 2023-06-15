CARMEL – Tipton’s Maverick Conaway finished in a tie for seventh place and led Tipton to a 14th-place showing Wednesday in the second and final day of the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals.
Conaway followed Tuesday’s 71 with a 73 Wednesday at Prarie View G.C. to tie Bloomington South’s Happy Gilmore and Westfield’s Jake Cesare at 144. With his finish, the Blue Devil senior secured a spot on the All-State squad for the third straight year.
“He’s been as consistent and steady as it comes all season,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said. “A true leader on and off the course with a heart of gold. I was so happy and proud to see him reach the podium and receive his third straight All-State award – very deserving. He will be missed but has had a great and successful future ahead of him.”
Nolan Swan was second for Tipton, shooting 79-81 for a 160 and a tie for 57th, Calvin Condict shot 86-88 for 174 and tied for 88th, and Preston Lancaster shot 91-92 for 183 and was 97th. Gavin Hare shot a 73 the opening round but was disqualified in the second round.
“I was very pleased with how the boys persevered these past two days,” Palmer said. “They played with a lot of grit and determination. I know every one of them would say that there were several holes they wish they could have back, but wouldn’t trade this experience and atmosphere for anything in the world.”
Tipton finished with a two-day total of 643. Guerin Catholic (589) edged Westfield (591) by two strokes for the team title. Guerin junior Leo Wessell was the overall champ, shooting 138 to win by three strokes.
