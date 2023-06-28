DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen called his wife April 3 from his prison cell and, allegedly, confessed that he had killed Indiana teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.
According to court documents unsealed Wednesday, Allen confessed the killings to his wife several more times during the April 3 conversation before she abruptly ended the call.
Soon after, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion to have him from Westville Correctional Facility, claiming that Allen’s mental state had declined because of his treatment at the prison.
According to his legal team, Allen had started acting strangely, refusing to eat for days and refusing to sleep.
A few days after the April 3 call to his wife, Allen was evaluated by two psychiatrists and one psychologist regarding his behavior. They determined that Allen did not need to change incarceration facilities.
Allen eventually began to eat and sleep again, according to Westville officials, and his demeanor returned to how it had been in the months leading up to the alleged confession.
That information and more was officially made public Wednesday afternoon after Allen County Judge Frances Gull unsealed 118 documents related to the case.
“Counsel agrees with the Court that the public interest is best served by transparency,” Gull wrote in her Wednesday order.
However, Gull added that certain filings — such as the unedited probable cause affidavit, transport orders and ex parte motions — would remain sealed until further notice.
Allen, who faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Williams and German, has been housed at Westville since late last year.
Many of the unsealed documents pertain to his time at the correctional facility, though some of also deal with early filings in the case, like the search warrant that was created last October.
In that warrant, investigators noted that the girls’ deaths were ruled a homicide, with their wounds reportedly caused by a “sharp object.”
The search warrant also highlighted Allen’s interviews with police conducted in October 2017, in which Allen reportedly admitted he was on the Monon High Bridge around the time the girls went missing in that vicinity but said he did not see them that day.
Allen also told investigators that he was wearing blue jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket with a hood, the search warrant indicated.
According to the prosecution, that description matches the man who witnesses said they saw on the bridge that day, as well as the photo of the man that was taken by German’s cell phone. Investigators found the girls' bodies and the cell phone in a woods nearby.
To download and read all of the documents unsealed Wednesday, visit https://allensuperiorcourt.us/Delphi/.
Allen's jury trial is slated for January 2024.
