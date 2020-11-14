Walmart has launched Walmart Pet Care – a full-service, omnichannel pet care offering that makes holistic care easy, simple and affordable for the 90 million pet owners who shop at Walmart.

The retailer is leveraging industry-leading providers to bring customers trusted pet care programs in one place, including Walmart Pet Insurance and convenient pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” said Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, in a press release. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve.”

In collaboration with Petplan, Walmart customers can save up to 10% on their policies and can sign-up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions. Walmart Pet Insurance also makes it easy for customers to file claims and schedule appointments through Petplan’s digital service. Each policy also includes access to $1000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge.

Walmart Pet Care will also include new pet sitting and dog walking services through Rover, an easy-to-use website and app that provides access to trusted neighborhood care. Through Rover, pet parents can quickly and easily book pet sitters and dog walkers from over 300,000 providers in their communities across the country.

Walmart is working with Rover to provide customers with convenient pet sitters and dog walkers that match each pet, lifestyle and budget. As a perk for pet owners who book services through Rover, Walmart customers will receive a $20 Walmart gift card for their first completed service and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth services within six months.

Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services introduced by Walmart in 2019, that give customers the opportunity to fill pet prescriptions at prices significantly below competitors.

For more information on Walmart Pet Care, visit Walmart.com/PetCare.