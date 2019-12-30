Expanding neighborhood watch
Almost every night, members of the TenPoint Coalition walk through the Oxford neighborhood, an area of southeast Fort Wayne that has been plagued with violent crime.
Though the program is overseen by Fort Wayne United, a city initiative, the walkers aren’t there to enforce laws or official policies. Their walks, which began in October 2018, not only reassure residents but, according to statistics released by the city this fall, appear to have helped lower crime rates in the area. Their consistent presence in the neighborhood also means walkers are often the first to spot and report downed trees or problems with lights or sidewalks.
As trust has built between TenPoint Coalition members and the residents of the areas where they walk, residents feel free to talk about other problems, said Fort Wayne United Director Iric Headley. Sometimes the walkers can connect them with help through the coalition’s own or other city programs or through churches and other groups allied with Fort Wayne United. “If it’s a threat to their success and a threat to their safety, we want to dive in and we want to try to help,” Headley said.
In order to take on another neighborhood in 2020, and to continue the nightly walks in Oxford, TenPoint needs to find more citizens willing to don a reflective vest and walk a couple of nights a week.
In the months ahead, you’ll be able to find no shortage of reasons to stay indoors. For those who want to resist that temptation, TenPoint offers an opportunity to earn a little extra money while getting some exercise, meeting people and supporting an organization that’s trying to make a difference in our community.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
Body cam policy
Six months after a fatal police shooting revealed a lack of clarity guiding the use of body cameras, the South Bend Police Department has updated its policy.
The changes, approved Wednesday by the city’s Board of Public Safety, require supervisors to randomly inspect officers’ footage and for officers to state a reason before ending a recording. Another new provision requires an officer, before stopping a recording, to speak into the device with the reason.
The new requirements call for sergeants to randomly sample at least five videos each month from officers they supervise, and to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each subordinate three or more times per year. The sergeants are to check for discrepancies between the videos and officers’ reports, and to pass positive and negative findings up the chain of command.
The body cam policy has been under scrutiny since June, when Eric Logan, a black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer who did not have his camera activated. Two days after the shooting, at the mayor’s direction, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued an order that “officers should activate their body cameras during all work-related interactions with civilians.”
Ruszkowski told the board that Wednesday’s changes provide a “another layer of oversight” by supervisors.
Also needed, but not addressed by the approved changes: a commitment to full transparency. The city failed to provide a copy of the updated policy at Wednesday’s meeting, and later released a copy of the policy after The Tribune, at the direction of a city spokesman, filed a public-records request. This is a long-standing complaint that The Tribune has brought to the attention of city officials in the past. Instead of immediately releasing public documents that are available at public meetings to any interested citizens, the Board of Public Safety requires them to jump through hoops to obtain the information.
That’s inexcusable — especially considering the tension and mistrust that has surrounded the relationship between police and members of the community.
South Bend Tribune
