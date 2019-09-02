Free speech not free of consequence
While we all enjoy freedom of speech here in America, those in positions of public trust should be mindful of their conduct on social media.
Such is the case with an Anderson Community Schools employee who posted an offensive comment on a social media thread. The offense was made worse by the fact that comment appeared to be directed at a father grieving the recent death of his son – who was a student of ACS.
As social media becomes an ever increasing part of our lives, it is important to have rules of conduct just as we have in our daily lives.
Some of us would like to keep a thick wall of separation between our professional lives and our private lives, but the size and scope of social media no longer permits it to be considered part of our private lives.
Whether we like it, social media is public and reflects publicly on ourselves, our families and our employers. This is especially true of school personnel who are entrusted with the safety and well-being of children.
ACS should have clear social media guidelines for its employees, and violations should result in reprimand. Anyone can make a mistake, and not every infraction should result in an immediate loss of an entire career, but we expect ACS to make it clear such conduct is unacceptable for those in its employ.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Forums offer direct Q&A
When do you ever get the opportunity to ask a politician a question face-to-face outside the confines of a board meeting?
Maybe in the bread aisle at the grocery store, if you happen to be checking freshness dates on the loaves at the same time.
Short of that, it’s a little hard to have a meaningful conversation at the high school football game. Just when you’re in the middle of asking a question, the cheerleaders start a crowd chant and you find your arms raised as you sway to and fro and follow along, or the running back scampers down the sidelines toward the end zone and you just have to cheer.
So, how can you find out where your council rep stands on a proposed tax increase, or what the mayor believes should happen with trash collection? If you’re a patron of the arts, where do candidates stand on funding of the arts? If you feel strongly about the need for more affordable housing, are city officials taking the necessary action, or do we need new leaders with fresh ideas?
What about jobs and noise ordinances and sidewalks and infrastructure … are these things being addressed?
We get the opportunity to elect our city leaders Nov. 5. We can re-elect the current officeholders, if we believe our city is headed in the right direction. Or, if their opponents seem to have better ideas, we can vote for them.
But how do we know what any of them are thinking, what their ideas are, their priorities, and if they match ours?
We can’t rely on glossy fliers or scripted political ads to tell us what we need to know. We need face time.
Fortunately, the South Central Indiana League of Women Voters is making it easy for us to connect with candidates who want our votes.
Beginning Thursday, the League of Women Voters is hosting a series of candidate forums — in our own backyards. Charlestown, New Albany / Georgetown, Jeffersonville and Clarksville voters can hear directly from candidates in their communities.
The best part is that candidates get the chance to speak directly to us, and we can ask them questions about issues that are important to us. No filter. Just us, and them.
We encourage — really expect — candidates to participate. Not to face voters and your opponents is weak.
We hope — really believe — voters should attend to gain firsthand knowledge of those asking for your support.
An informed electorate ensures the integrity of our democratic process — and that voters elect people who can provide real leadership.
News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.