Are we supposed to believe steadfast faith in God will garner us what we want in our lives? So, what happens when fruits from trusting in God don't seem to ripen?
Sometimes it's easy to be dismayed when we're praying and praying for what you believe is supposed to happen, but nothing seems to happen.
As I was teaching my Indiana University-Kokomo Introduction to the New Testament class this past Monday, this thought came to my mind. What is a true measure of faith?
The Book of Hebrews also known as “The Book of Faith," and it lives up to that title in its eleventh chapter.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it, the elders obtained a good report.” (Hebrews 11:1-2)
The writer of Hebrews lists persons in the biblical tradition that displayed great faith as evidenced through their works. But instead of the prize coming for their labors, the end of the chapter takes us somewhere quite different.
Having faith suggests that payday is just around the corner. But, let's look at the end of the eleventh chapter of Hebrews listing the rewards each of those people received for their faith.
"These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth." (Hebrews 11:13)
Wait, what?
The Clark Sisters song “Is My Living In Vain” lyrics say, “Is my living in vain? Is my giving in vain? Is my praying in vain? Is my fasting in vain? Am I wasting my time?”
Back to Hebrews 11:13, "... having not received the promises,” what is that about?
You might be wondering, "Brother Mike, is one understanding of having faith just embracing the possibility that we might not receive the prize as the result of our labor? It might be that the prize will come, but it might not be for us, maybe it is meant for someone else.
Beloved, may you "have life, and might have it more abundantly!”(John 10:10)
Though the prize may be elusive, may I remind us all of one of Jesus' promise?
“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
Beloved, whenever you feel burdened and heavy laden, remember the saying, “God may not come when we want God but God is always on time!”
Faith is a major foundation that believing and trusting in God to deliver His promises. I’m just saying!
Faith is a major foundation that believing and trusting in God to deliver His promises. I'm just saying!

Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
