The U.S. Senate drafted and passed the country’s largest stimulus bill last week to fend off the looming economic recession as millions of Americans lose their jobs or shutter their businesses because of the coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19 virus.
Senators navigated through concerns about the stimulus package of the 2008 recession, where critics pointed to large businesses using the government funding to benefit themselves.
“There will be audits of these companies dealing with the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve,” Indiana Sen. Todd Young said in a virtual press conference Thursday.
Young said that Senators learned about the importance of “following the money” from the last stimulus package and would appoint an inspector general specifically for that purpose.
“There was bipartisan agreement that this was right and proper to have more scrutiny where these funds go to ensure that they are spent on purposes that collectively benefit our country as opposed to benefits of well-heeled executives,” Young said.
Other lessons might include re-thinking our country’s approach to tele-working or online education, Young said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of lessons learned on the backend of this,” Young said.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun highlighted some other lessons he said he hoped the federal government would learn, specifically when it came to the burdensome deficit and “borrowing from future generations.”
“Hopefully we will not only learn about how to save towards that rainy day and for emergencies but will also get some fiscal discipline,” Braun said in a Monday virtual press conference.
When it came to expanding paid leave policies or funding public health departments, Braun said he leaned toward enacting those changes on a local level.
“I think that we’re going to learn a lot about what to have in place because this is going to happen again. We’ve had MERS, SARS and Ebola,” Braun said. “We are going to be better prepared. We’ve going to have policies in place whether we do that as a federal government (or locally).”
When it came to stabilizing the economy, Young emphasized the need to focus on keeping employees on the payroll, saying that “forgivable loans” were crafted specifically for that purpose.
“So that (businesses) can keep people attached to the workforce so Hoosiers and other Americans will have a place to go back to work after we’re able to stabilize this situation and address the underlying challenges of the coronavirus,” Young said. “The Treasury Secretary indicates it will only take a couple of weeks… he thinks by the end of next week small businesses will be able to access up to $10 billion in funding to fund payroll, rent and other such expenditures.”
Young said some loans could be forgiven following an audit in the fall to determine that government funding went to fixed expenses, like payroll or mortgages, and not capital improvements.
Braun emphasized that the coronavirus not only had public health impacts but that it distressed the economy as well following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would extend distancing guidelines for an additional four weeks.
“The disease is the most important thing that we’ve got to conquer,” Braun said. “We also are going to have to look at what we do in the effort of that without killing the economic patient.”
Young said senators would reassess whether additional packages would be needed to address health care shortages and keep businesses functioning, adding that he thought there would need to be another package.
“This is very much analogous to a war setting,” Young said. “We need to behave with that measure of boldness."
Braun said he couldn’t give a specific date when Hoosiers could expect more access to testing, but said that he believed it would come.
“The experts believe that we can have up to three to five times as many cases out there that have not been tested,” Braun said. “That means two things: We don’t have all the information to isolate where the disease is at its worst and we also need to relate that to the mortality rate.”
For Braun, any action that would help control the spread of the virus, which has infected hundreds of Hoosiers and killed over 35, would be necessary.
“We shouldn’t spare any resource to try and tamp this thing down,” Braun said. “I am for throwing everything in the kitchen sink at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.